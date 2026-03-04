Flying Squirrels Announce New Family-Focused Amenities at CarMax Park

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels on Wednesday announced several new offerings for families at the new CarMax Park: an inclusive playground experience, a family-friendly seating area and a dedicated lactation suite. These amenities are made possible by Bon Secours, the official healthcare partner of the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

"When designing CarMax Park, we focused on making the venue an inviting place for families," said Lou DiBella, Richmond Flying Squirrels Managing Partner. "Our partnership with Bon Secours has been instrumental in bringing that vision to life. From an inclusive playground experience to comfortable gathering spaces and amenities like The Lawn and the Nursing Nest, we want parents and kids to feel welcome and relaxed when they come to CarMax Park. These additions reflect our commitment to creating a ballpark that is family friendly and fun for everyone."

The playground and seating area, Bon Secours Base Camp & Lawn, will serve as a central family destination within the ballpark. The playground is designed to encourage active play for children of all ages and abilities, with dedicated structures for ages 2 to 5 and additional areas for ages 5 to 12. Several features, designed by Austin, Texas-based commercial playground equipment manufacturer KOMPAN, are accessible for children of all abilities.

Located directly across the concourse, The Lawn is a terraced turf seating area that allows families to remain close to the playground while enjoying the game. Tickets for The Lawn are $10 and can be purchased on an individual-game basis.

Additionally, the Bon Secours Nursing Nest provides a comfortable, private space for nursing parents and caregivers. The suite includes seating and a diaper changing area and will be available for use during all games and other events at CarMax Park.

"At Bon Secours, we recognize that the factors driving individual and community health extend far beyond the walls of a hospital. We are proud to provide quality, compassionate care for patients and families across every stage of life, and supporting spaces like the Base Camp & Lawn and Nursing Nest reflects our commitment to caring for the whole person, not only in our hospitals and clinics but throughout the communities we serve," said Ryan Stuhlreyer, vice president of service line strategy for Bon Secours - Richmond. "We look forward to partnering with the Richmond Flying Squirrels to build a healthier community while connecting community members to health resources throughout the year, both on and off the field."







