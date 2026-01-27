Flying Squirrels' Opening Night Ticket Lottery Sign-Ups Now Open

January 27, 2026

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels on Tuesday announced lottery sign-ups for their inaugural game at CarMax Park are now open.

Due to tremendous Season Ticket Membership demand, the Flying Squirrels are instituting a ticket lottery for Opening Night at CarMax Park on April 7. The lottery is free to enter for all fans. To ensure fairness, entries are limited to one per email address.

"The incredible demand from fans wanting to attend the inaugural game at CarMax Park necessitated that we think differently about the process for getting tickets to this historic event," Flying Squirrels General Manager Anthony Oppermann said. "The ticket lottery concept has been successfully implemented by others in the entertainment industry, and we're excited about giving fans the opportunity to be part of it. Because there will be a limited amount of tickets available through the lottery for Opening Night, we intend to make each game of the inaugural series at CarMax Park a special event much like we did for the farewell series at The Diamond last season."

The Opening Night ticket lottery closes on Friday, February 27 at 11:59 p.m.. Entrants who are selected in the lottery will be notified by email the week of March 2. Those selected in the lottery will have the opportunity to purchase a maximum of four tickets for Opening Night.

Individual tickets for Flying Squirrels games at CarMax Park in 2026, including Opening Night, start at $10 each.

"It has been a priority of ours to keep Flying Squirrels games an affordable entertainment option for families in Richmond and throughout Central Virginia," Oppermann said. " The majority of tickets available for fans to purchase on an individual-game basis are priced at or below day-of-game pricing at The Diamond."

Tickets for the remaining 68 home games at CarMax Park will go on sale Saturday, March 7 at Nutzy's Block Party. More information about the event will be announced at a later date.

Fans who purchase Full or Partial-Season Ticket Memberships are guaranteed the opportunity to purchase Opening Night tickets the general public or lottery winners. Information on Memberships is available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices at The Diamond.







