Flying Squirrels Announce 2026 Home Game Times

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels on Thursday announced game times for the inaugural season at CarMax Park in 2026.

Most Tuesday through Saturday home games in 2026 will begin at 7:05 p.m. with the CarMax Park gates opening at 5:30 p.m. The game on Tuesday, April 21 will begin at 11:05 a.m.

Sunday games in April, May and September will start at 2:05 p.m. with the ballpark gates opening at 12:30 p.m. In June, July and August, Sunday games will begin at 5:05 p.m. with gates opening at 3:30 p.m.

"One of the things I'm most excited for next season is seeing our fans' reactions as they experience CarMax Park for the first time," Flying Squirrels General Manager Anthony Oppermann said. "We wanted to allow as much time as possible for everyone to get inside the venue and see all that it has to offer. Providing more time between when gates open and first pitch will help us accomplish that."

Full-Season Memberships for the Flying Squirrels' 2026 season at CarMax Park are on sale now.

Partial-Season Memberships go on sale Monday, November 17. Half-Season Ticket Memberships include the same seat for 34 Flying Squirrels home games along team store discounts and parking discounts. Quarter-Season Memberships include the same seat for 15 home games along with team store discounts. Both plans feature many additional benefits.

Individual-game tickets will go on sale at Nutzy's Block Party in early March. More details on individual-game tickets including promotions will be announced at a later date.

More information on all Season Membership plans is available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office at The Diamond.







