Flying Squirrels Hosting Nutzy's Block Party on March 7

Published on February 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels will host their annual Nutzy's Block Party at CarMax Park on Saturday, March 7, the team announced on Thursday.

Nutzy's Block Party is a free event and will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CarMax Park front entrance plaza at the back of the Blue Lot. The festivities will feature food, live music, activities for kids, games, vendors and a mascot autograph session.

The brand-new Squirrels Nest Team Store at CarMax Park will open at 10 a.m., stocked with the team's refreshed branding, new Nutasha merchandise and more. Individual-game tickets for the 2026 season, excluding Opening Night, will be on sale during Nutzy's Block Party at CarMax Park's ticket booths. They will also be available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, starting at 1 p.m. on March 7.

The ticket booths and team store are located next to the main entrance of the facility at the back of the Blue Lot across from Sports Backers Stadium.

"This will be the most significant milestone we get to celebrate with the community since we broke ground on CarMax Park two years ago," said Flying Squirrels General Manager Anthony Oppermann. "We're so excited for fans to experience the new Squirrels Nest Team Store and get their tickets for this historic inaugural season in our new home."

The public will have opportunities to take a sneak peek at CarMax Park during the event.

Fans seeking tickets for Opening Night at CarMax Park on April 7 can still enter the Opening Night Ticket Lottery. The lottery is free to enter for all fans and will close on Friday, February 27 at 11:59 p.m. Entrants who are selected in the lottery will be notified by email the week of March 2. More information on the lottery can be found here.

Individual tickets for Flying Squirrels games at CarMax Park in 2026, including Opening Night, start at $10 each.

Free parking is available in the Red, Green and Yellow Lots. Fans are encouraged to enter the parking lots from access points off Robin Hood Road, Hermitage Road, or North Arthur Ashe Boulevard next to the Red Lot. Squirrels Way next to the Blue Lot will be closed for the event.

Season Memberships for the Flying Squirrels' 2026 season at CarMax Park are on sale now. Information is available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.







