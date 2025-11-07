Curve Charities Gala Set to Return on Saturday, January 24, with Former Curve and Pirates Pitcher Steven Brault Headlining

CURVE, PA - Altoona Curve Charities, a 501c3 organization, are pleased to announce the return of the Curve Charities Gala on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at the Altoona Grand Hotel. The fundraiser features a special appearance from former Major League and Altoona Curve pitcher Steven Brault as well as a silent auction featuring sports memorabilia and several Curve-related items.

"We are excited to bring back Steven Brault for the 2026 Altoona Curve Charities gala," said Curve General Manager Nate Bowen. "Brault was very entertaining both on and off the field and we are excited to have him on hand as well as to bring back some of the grant recipients from last season to hear about their completed projects."

Brault will return to Altoona for the first time since his playing days, serving as a starting pitcher for the Curve in 2015 where he made 15 starts and went 9-3 with a 2.00 ERA and 80 strikeouts. He pitched in seven Major League seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs before retiring and joining the Pirates broadcast team on SportsNet Pittsburgh. He made his Major League debut in 2016 with Pittsburgh and finished his career with a 4.73 ERA in 52 career starts.

The murder mystery themed gala will take place at the Altoona Grand Hotel, located at 1 Sheraton Drive in Altoona, with doors opening at 5:00 p.m. and dinner at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are available for $50 through January 23 and include dinner and a limited open bar. The event will conclude at 10:00 p.m. 50/50 and rip tickets will be available for purchase only in cash. The event will feature live music from a regional artist to be announced at a later date.

The Altoona Curve would like to thank the UPMC Altoona Foundation and McQuaide Blasko for sponsoring this event! Additional sponsorship opportunities are available, with packages including unique advertising opportunities, a package of tickets to the Gala as well as access to a Pre-event VIP reception for attending representatives. For more information on Sponsorship opportunities, including pricing, contact Jess Bowen at JBowen@altoonacurve.com

For more information on the gala, click here.

Altoona Curve Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization devoted to supporting local youth programs and organizations that promote exercise, health, activity and education for the betterment of youth and community. Altoona Curve Charities provides support to local organizations for the betterment of Altoona and the surrounding areas.

Altoona Curve Charities enables the Altoona Curve to support more programs that align with our mission. Charitable contributions of both time and funds will allow for continued expansion of our existing community relations department programs both in Altoona and the surrounding area.

Altoona Curve Charities enables the Altoona Curve to support more programs that align with our mission. Charitable contributions of both time and funds will allow for continued expansion of our existing community relations department programs both in Altoona and the surrounding area.







