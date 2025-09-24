Binghamton Wins Game 2 of Eastern League Championship Series, Forces Winner-Take-All Finale in Erie

Published on September 23, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

ERIE, Pa. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies defeated the Erie SeaWolves, 5-4, headlined by a four-run seventh inning on Tuesday night at UPMC Park in Game 2 of the Eastern League Championship Series.

With the victory, Binghamton tied the best-of-three series and forced a winner-take-all Game 3 of the ELCS, which will be played on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. in Erie. Binghamton will play for its fourth Eastern League title on Wednesday and Erie will play for its third-straight EL championship.

With Binghamton trailing 2-1, the Rumble Ponies plated four runs in the top of the seventh inning and grabbed a 5-2 lead against right-hander Austin Bergner (1-1) and left-hander Andrew Magno. Binghamton drew four walks and had two hits in the frame. Second baseman Wyatt Young drew a game-tying RBI walk, center fielder A.J. Ewing hit a go-ahead RBI single, and third baseman Jacob Reimer hit a clutch two-run single.

Erie then scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh against right-hander Ryan Lambert, which cut Binghamton's lead to 5-4. Catcher Josue Briceño hit an RBI single and third baseman John Peck scored on a passed ball. Lambert escaped the inning when he induced a 3-6-1 inning-ending double play.

Binghamton started the scoring in the third inning against right-handed starter Garrett Burhenn. Young hit a leadoff single and Reimer hit a two-out RBI double off the high-wall in left field. Reimer reached base three times and recorded a multi-hit game and drove in three runs. Young reached base three times and went 2-for-3 with two runs, an RBI, and a walk.

Erie tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the third when Briceño drove in a run on a fielder's choice. Left-hander Felipe De La Cruz (1-0) allowed an inherited runner to score, after right-hander Will Watson exited with two runners on base.

After De La Cruz retired nine-straight batters, he gave up a go-ahead solo home run to Erie's designated hitter Thayron Liranzo, which put the SeaWolves ahead 2-1. De La Cruz earned the victory, which was his first of the postseason.

Binghamton responded with the four-run seventh that propelled the Ponies to victory.

Right-hander Ben Simon recorded the six-out save with a perfect eighth and ninth innings. In the ninth inning, Simon retired Max Clark (MLB's No. 9 prospect), John Peck, and Kevin McGonigle (MLB's No. 2 prospect) in order. Left fielder Nick Morabito made a leaping catch at the wall to retire Clark in the ninth inning.

The Rumble Ponies will conclude the 2025 Eastern League Postseason with a winner-take-all Game 3 of the Eastern League Championship Series against the Erie SeaWolves (Double-A, Detroit Tigers) on Wednesday at UPMC Park. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Young is hitting .545 (6-for-11) with 3 RBI, 4 R, and 4 BB over four games in the postseason...Catcher Chris Suero went 2-for-3 with two singles, a run, a walk, and a stolen base...First baseman JT Schwartz went 1-for-3 with a run, a walk, and a stolen base.







