Rumble Ponies Championship Celebration at Mirabito Stadium Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies invite all fans to Mirabito Stadium for a ceremony celebrating the team's 2025 Eastern League Championship Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Admission is free to the public. Coaches and players will be honored on the field following their Eastern League Championship Series victory over the Erie Seawolves. It's the franchise's fourth Eastern League title in its 33-year franchise history and the first since 2014.







