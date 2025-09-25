Binghamton Wins 2025 Eastern League Championship with Game 3 Victory at Erie

September 24, 2025

ERIE, Pa. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies defeated the Erie SeaWolves, 8-2, in Game 3 of the Eastern League Championship Series on Wednesday night at UPMC Park.

With the victory, Binghamton won its fourth Eastern League championship in franchise history and its first since 2014. Binghamton also won the Eastern League title in 1992, 1994, and 2014.

Binghamton dropped Game 1 of this series, but won the following two games while facing elimination to claim the Eastern League title. Binghamton finished the regular season with a franchise record 90 wins, had the best record in Double-A, won the first-half and second-half Northeast Division titles, and won the Eastern League championship.

With the game tied 2-2 heading into the sixth inning, Binghamton took the lead with three runs on two home runs. Third baseman Jacob Reimer led off with a first-pitch opposite-field solo home run off left-hander Andrew Sears (1-1) that put Binghamton ahead 3-2.

Right fielder D'Andre Smith followed Reimer's home run with a single off right-hander Trevin Michael and then catcher Chris Suero launched a two-run home run that extended Binghamton's lead to 5-2. It marked Reimer's first home run of the postseason and Suero's second long ball of the postseason.

Right-hander Joander Suarez pitched a scoreless sixth inning and worked around a two-out double. Right-hander TJ Shook gave up two hits to open the seventh, but retired the next three batters with two strikeouts and went unscathed in the seventh inning. Shook stranded runners on second and third. Right-hander Carlos Guzman recorded the six-out save, which marked his first save of the postseason.

Binghamton added to its lead in the ninth inning against right-hander Richard Guasch. Smith hit a two-run single and Suero followed with a sacrifice fly that put the Ponies ahead 8-2.

Right-hander Jack Wenninger (2-0) started for Binghamton and earned the win. He recorded 11 strikeouts over 5.0 innings, while allowing two runs on three hits. Wenninger recorded 10 strikeouts over the first 4.0 innings. He struck out 11 of the 15 batters that he retired. His season high in strikeouts in the regular season was 11 against Hartford on July 6.

Binghamton raced out to a 2-0 lead against Sears in the first inning. Center fielder A.J. Ewing led off with a single on the first pitch of the game. With two outs in the frame, Smith and Suero hit back-to-back RBI singles.

Erie tied the game against Wenninger with two outs in the fourth inning. Right fielder Ben Malgeri hit a game-tying two-run single that made it 2-2.

Binghamton regained the lead on Reimer's home run in the sixth inning and extended the lead on Suero's two-run shot, two batters later, and led the rest of the way.

The Rumble Ponies will open the 2026 regular season against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Double-A, Toronto Blue Jays) on April 3 at Delta Dental Stadium.

Postgame Notes: Second baseman Wyatt Young went 2-for-4 with two doubles and finished the postseason hitting .533 (8-for-15) with 3 RBI, 4 R, 2 2B, and 4 BB...Young hit .636 (7-for-11) with 2 RBI, 3 R, 2 2B, and a BB in the Eastern League Championship Series...Smith went 3-for-5 with three runs batted in and two runs...Suero went 2-for-4 with a home run and four runs batted in...Ewing went 2-for-5 and recorded a multi-hit game...Designated hitter Nick Lorusso went 2-for-4 with two singles.







