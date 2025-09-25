SeaWolves Fall to Ponies in Eastern League Championship

The SeaWolves (1-2) fell 8-2 to Binghamton (2-1) on Wednesday, falling in the finale of the Eastern League Championship Series. Binghamton clinched its fourth Eastern League title in franchise history.

The Rumble Ponies jumped out to an early lead on a pair of two-out, RBI singles in the first from D'Andre Smith and Chris Suero against Andrew Sears.

The SeaWolves rallied to tie the game against Jack Wenninger in the fourth. Jake Holton walked and Thayron Liranzo struck a double. With two out, Ben Malgeri scored both on a game-tying single, making it 2-2.

Wenninger (W, 2-0) was otherwise strong. He struck out 11 SeaWolves batters over his five frames.

Sears settled in after the first inning. He got through the fifth unscathed, keeping the game tied. Sears opened the sixth inning and, on his first pitch, allowed a solo home run to Jacob Reimer to untie the game. Trevin Michael entered and allowed a single to Smith before Suero hit a two-run home run. Binghamton took a 5-2 lead.

Sears (L, 1-1) allowed three runs on six hits in five frames. He walked one and struck out six.

Binghamton rallied for three additional runs against Richard Guasch in the ninth. Smith had his third hit, a bases-loaded two-run single. Suero hit a sacrifice fly, giving him four RBIs, to make it 8-2.

Malgeri had three hits and drove in both of Erie's runs. Liranzo reached base and smacked two doubles.

Joander Suarez, TJ Shook, and Carlos Guzman, who secured a two-inning save, combined to toss scoreless relief for Binghamton.

The SeaWolves open the 2026 season at UPMC Park against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on April 3, with the beginning of a three-game series.







