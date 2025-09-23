Two SeaWolves Named Eastern League All-Stars

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, are pleased to announce that two players have been named to the 2025 Eastern League All-Star team. Erie's honorees are infielders Max Anderson and Carlos Mendoza.

After beginning the season ranked as Detroit's No. 23 prospect per MLB Pipeline, Anderson finished the year ranked No. 9. In 90 games with Erie, Anderson posted a .306 batting average, .499 slugging percentage, and .857 on-base plus slugging. Among qualified players in the Eastern League, Anderson finished second in batting average, slugging percentage, and OPS. Despite playing his last game for Erie on August 11, Anderson still finished within the Eastern League's top 10 in total hits (113), total bases (184), runs batted in (65), doubles (25), and extra-base hits (41). The 23-year-old led the SeaWolves with 34 multi-hit games. He reached base safely in 44 games consecutively between May 4 and July 3, the longest on-base streak by any Minor League player in 2025.

Anderson, Detroit's second-round selection in 2023 from the University of Nebraska, was named the Eastern League's Player of the Month for April. During April, he slashed .349/.393/.614 and led the EL in hits (29), slugging, total bases (51), extra-base hits (12), and RBIs (21). Anderson was one of two SeaWolves players to win a Player of the Month award in 2025, with Chris Meyers taking the June award. Anderson also won Eastern League Player of the Week, notching 10 hits between April 22 and 27 at Harrisburg.

Mendoza, 25, came just 23 plate appearances away from qualifying for the Eastern League leaderboards. Had he qualified, his .401 on-base percentage would have ranked first among Eastern Leaguers. Mendoza was one of three SeaWolves players in 2025 to draw more than 50 walks (51), and did so while striking out only 36 times in 83 games. With Erie, Mendoza had a career-high in batting average (.279) and slugging (.382). He tied a single-level career high with five home runs while also adding a pair in his 14-game sample with Triple-A Toledo. Mendoza was also a key contributor for Erie due to his versatility, starting at least five games at four different defensive positions.







