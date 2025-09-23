Rafael Flores Named a 2025 Double-A Eastern League All-Star
Published on September 23, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
Bridgewater, New Jersey - Minor League Baseball has named former Somerset Patriots C Rafael Flores as a 2025 Double-A Eastern League All-Star.
Flores hit .281/.363/.459 in 87 games for Somerset to start the season. At the time of his promotion to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Flores ranked among the Eastern League leaders with 39 XBH (1st), 166 TB (1st), 96 H (2nd), 56 RBI (2nd), 15 HR (3rd), .496 SLG (3rd), 48 R (T-5th), .842 OPS (6th) and .287 AVG (7th).
The Anaheim, California native was originally signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent on 7/25/22. The Yankees traded Flores, along with C Edgleen Perez and LF Brian Sanchez, to the Pittsburgh Pirates for RHP David Bednar on 7/31/25.
Flores made his MLB debut for Pittsburgh on 9/17/25, becoming the 50th Somerset Patriot to make his MLB debut since the team became the Yankees Double-A affiliate in 2021.
