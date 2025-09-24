Liranzo's Blast Not Enough as Binghamton Rallies to Force Game Three

The SeaWolves (1-1) could not complete a comeback as they fell to Binghamton (1-1) 5-4 on Tuesday in game two of the best-of-three Eastern League Championship Series. The loss sets up a winner-take-all third game on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton was first to the scoreboard on Tuesday. Wyatt Young led off the third inning with a single against Garrett Burhenn. With two out, Jacob Reimer doubled off the left field wall, scoring Young from first to make it 1-0 Rumble Ponies.

Erie responded in the bottom of the third. John Peck's fly ball fell in center field for a leadoff double against Binghamton starter Will Watson. Kevin McGonigle walked as Peck advanced on a wild pitch. Watson departed for Felipe De La Cruz, who coaxed a grounder to second from Josue Briceño. Wyatt Young tossed to second base to force out McGonigle, but Peck scored from third on the fielder's choice to tie the game.

Burhenn helped keep the game tied with a scoreless fourth. Over four innings of work, Burhenn allowed one run on four hits. He walked two and struck out four. Austin Bergner relieved and started his outing with two perfect frames.

Erie grabbed the lead in the bottom of the sixth when Thayron Liranzo bashed a solo home run against De La Cruz. His first home run of the postseason, a line drive to left-center gave Erie a 2-1 lead.

Things unraveled for the Erie bullpen in the seventh. Bergner walked both Chris Suero and JT Schwartz to begin the inning. He departed for Andrew Magno, who got Matt Rudick to fly out. Magno, however, also struggled with his command. He walked William Lugo to load the bases before walking Young to force home the tying run. A.J. Ewing's ground ball single to left plated Schwartz to give Binghamton a 3-2 lead. Richard Guasch entered for Erie. He struck out Nick Morabito, but allowed a two-run, two-out single to Reimer to make it 5-2.

Ryan Lambert pitched the seventh for Binghamton and Erie rallied against him. Max Clark slashed a leadoff double and Peck drew a nine-pitch walk. Kevin McGonigle's fly out advanced Clark to third before Briceño's RBI single off the fence in left scored Clark and advanced Peck to third. Suero's passed ball scored Peck to make it 5-4. After Jake Holton walked, Lambert got Liranzo to ground into a double play to hold the lead.

Erie went in order in both the eighth and ninth against Ben Simon, who earned his first postseason save. De La Cruz (1-0) earned the win over Bergner (1-1).

Erie's best-of-three Eastern League Championship Series against Binghamton concludes with a winner-take-all elimination game at UPMC Park on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Andrew Sears pitches against Jack Wenninger with Erie looking to complete a third consecutive Eastern League title. 2025 Eastern League Playoff tickets are available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







