SeaWolves Howliday Shopping Events & Store Hours

Published on November 24, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, announced today their Howliday shopping events at UPMC Park. All store deals and discounts will be available in-store only on these select dates and do not apply to online purchases.

SHOP SMALL, HOWL BIG! - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 29 (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

The UPMC Park Team Store will be open on Small Business Saturday. In-person shoppers will save 20% off Erie SeaWolves hats and T-shirts. Any fan who purchases $50 in merchandise or more in the Team Store will receive two ticket vouchers for Opening Day 2026.

SHOP WITH FUZZ E. MAMMOTH & SANTA WOLF - SATURDAY, DECEMBER 6 (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Bring the entire family to shop with Fuzz E. Mammoth and Santa Wolf on Saturday, December 6 in the UPMC Park Team Store. Fans will have photo opportunities with both mascots during this shopping event. Fuzz will appear from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m., and Santa Wolf will be available from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Children in attendance will receive a free wiffle bat/ball set (one per child ages 12 & under while supplies last).

SIGNATURE SATURDAY - SATURDAY, DECEMBER 13 (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Saturday, December 13 is Signature Saturday. Each fan who spends $75 or more in the UPMC Park Team Store will receive their choice of an autographed baseball. The selection features baseballs signed by recent stars including 2025 MLB All-Star Riley Greene. Autographed baseballs will be limited to one per person while supplies last, and choices will be on a first come, first served basis.

HOWLIDAY GIFT GRAB - SATURDAY, DECEMBER 20 (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

December 20 is the final Saturday to shop in the UPMC Park Team Store before Christmas. During the Howliday Gift Grab, shoppers spending $50 or more on merchandise in-store can select a free bonus gift, such as a bobblehead, winter cap, or another recent popular promotional item. Gift items will be limited to one per person while supplies last, and choices will be on a first come, first served basis.

PAW PACK BONUS OFFER

Paw Pack flexible ticket packs will be available for purchase at the Team Store during all four Saturday events. Each Paw Pack includes 10 undated tickets that can be used for any 2026 regular season home game at UPMC Park (seating based on availability). Fans purchasing Paw Packs during each Howliday shopping event will receive two additional bonus tickets good for any 2026 regular season home game with each pack purchased.

TEAM STORE HOURS & HOLIDAY SHIPPING

The SeaWolves Team Store is located at 831 French St. next to the UPMC Park main entry gate. Howliday Team Store hours are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on select Saturdays (11/29, 12/6, 12/13, 12/20) from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Team Store is closed on Sundays and November 26-28. The final day for in-store shopping will be Tuesday, December 23.

Additionally, the final day to guarantee Christmas arrival for online orders is Tuesday, December 16. The online Team Store at SeaWolves.com is open 24 hours a day.

ONLINE ORDER PICKUP OPTION

Fans may shop from the comfort of their home and take advantage of our convenient pickup option. When making your online purchases, click the pickup button and you will receive a confirmation email when your item is ready for pickup. Pickup is available during store hours.

SeaWolves Ticket Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, group and hospitality outings are now available for the 2026 season by visiting SeaWolves.com or by calling 814-456-1300.







Eastern League Stories from November 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.