SeaWolves to Host Sidewalk Sale this Saturday

Published on October 21, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, will host an end-of-season sidewalk sale at UPMC Park this Saturday, October 25, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Items for sale include but are not limited to:

SeaWolves red game jerseys worn in 2025 with the 30 seasons logo Miscellaneous specialty jerseys Miscellaneous autographed items Miscellaneous game-used equipment Miscellaneous game-used batting helmets Miscellaneous ballpark banners and signs Miscellaneous promotional items Merchandise clearance items Game-used lineup cards Mystery autographed baseballs Miscellaneous game-used hats

The sidewalk sale will take place inside the main gates of UPMC Park and patrons will enter the Team Store exterior entrance located off the 9th Street cul-de-sac in the main entrance plaza of the ballpark.

Customers may pay for items via cash or credit card. No discount coupons will be accepted. Item conditions vary and all items are sold as-is. All sales are final and no returns will be accepted.







