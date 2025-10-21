Sea Dogs Announce 2026 Game Times

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, have announced the game times for the 2026 season. Single-game tickets for the 2026 season will go on sale on Saturday, November 1st.

The Sea Dogs' home opener is slated for Tuesday, April 7th at 4:00 PM against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays) at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field in Portland.

Standard game times will continue to be at 6:00 PM for weekday games and Saturdays starting in June. Saturdays in April and May and all Sunday games will begin at 1:00 PM. Weekday Day games are also scheduled for Thursday, May 21st at 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 4th at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 1st at 12:05 PM, and Wednesday, July 29th at 12:05 PM.

The Sea Dogs will have ten postgame fireworks shows in 2026 on May 22nd, June 2nd, June 6th, June 18th, July 3rd, July 4th, July 17th, August 1st, August 14th, and August 22nd. Fireworks games on June 18th, July 3rd, July 4th, and July 17th will start at 6:20 PM; all others will begin at 6:00 PM. Additional promotions for the 2026 season will be announced later.

Single-game tickets for the 2026 season will go on sale on Saturday, November 1st. Walk-up sales at the Delta Dental Park ticket office start at 9:00 AM, while phone and online ticket sales start at 10:00 AM. In addition to tickets going on sale on Saturday, November 1st, the Sea Dogs will host a yard sale at the ballpark consisting of leftover promotional items, autographed memorabilia, signage, merchandise, and much more.

The 2026 season will be the Sea Dogs' 33rd season in Portland and 24th as an affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.







