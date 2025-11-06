SeaWolves Announce 2026 Home Game Times & Fireworks Dates

Published on November 6, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, today released their 2026 home game times, fireworks dates and ticket plan information. Opening Night is Friday, April 3 as the SeaWolves take on the Richmond Flying Squirrels (SF Giants) at 6:05 p.m.

GAME TIMES

Most night games at UPMC Park will begin at 6:05 p.m. Four Friday Fireworks nights in June and July, will begin at 6:35 p.m. due to later sunset times. Early season Saturday games will begin at 1:35 p.m. (April 4 & 18 and May 2 & 16). Sunday games will begin at 1:35 p.m., except for June 28 which will begin at 6:05 p.m.

UPMC Health Plan Education Days will return in 2025 with special 11:05 a.m. start times. Education Days are slated for Wednesday, May 13 against Richmond and Wednesday, May 27 against Chesapeake. The team will also host two 12:35 p.m. weekday matinee games on July 8 against Harrisburg and August 6 against Altoona. The SeaWolves are now accepting school group bookings for Education Days and summer camp and senior groups for the weekday matinee games.

FIREWORKS NIGHTS

The 2026 schedule will feature 10 fireworks nights starting on Friday, May 15 at 6:05 p.m. MEGABLAST Fireworks, the largest show in UPMC Park history, will take place on Sunday, June 28 (6:05 p.m. game time) in celebration of America250. Other fireworks dates include Friday, May 29 (6:05 p.m.), Friday, June 12 (6:35 p.m.), Friday, June 26 (6:05 p.m.), Friday, July 10 (6:35 p.m.), Friday, July 31 (6:35 p.m.), Friday, August 7 (6:05 p.m.), Friday, August 21 (6:05 p.m.), Friday, September 4 (6:05 p.m.)

MOON MAMMOTHS RETURN IN 2026

The SeaWolves' alternate identity, the Erie Moon Mammoths, will return for several games in 2026. Featured on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, the Moon Mammoths will take the field on multiple dates next season including May 29-30. Additional promotions and Moon Mammoths game dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

TICKET PACKAGE INFORMATION

Captain's Club Memberships and Paw Packs are now available for the 2026 season.

Three types of Captain's Club memberships are available for purchase: Gold (full-season; 69 games), Silver (34 games), and Copper (17 games). Captain's Club members can reserve preferred seats for top games and promotions and enjoy great perks including savings of up to 50% off game day ticket prices and 10 to 20% off regularly priced team merchandise during the season. Captain's Club memberships start at $180, with benefits and pricing varying by membership level and seating location.

The SeaWolves' most popular ticket plan for holiday gift-giving, the Paw Pack, returns in 2026. Each Paw Pack comes with 10 undated Upper Box seat vouchers which can be redeemed at the UPMC Park box office for ANY 2026 SeaWolves regular season home game (subject to availability). Paw Packs start at only $110.







Eastern League Stories from November 6, 2025

SeaWolves Announce 2026 Home Game Times & Fireworks Dates - Erie SeaWolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.