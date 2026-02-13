SeaWolves Introduce Flagship City Kitties Identity

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, are excited to introduce their new Flagship City Kitties alternate identity in celebration of 25 years as Detroit's Double-A affiliate. The team will play as the Kitties on June 11-12 and August 7-8 at UPMC Park. Single-game tickets for all four Kitties games are now available.

The Flagship City Kitties identity celebrates Erie's heritage and 25-year legacy of developing Tigers stars.

"Flagship City" honors Erie's nickname and historic role as home to the U.S. Brig Niagara, a replica of Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry's flagship in the Battle of Lake Erie. "Kitties" playfully references young Tigers while emphasizing Erie's role in refining their talents. Over 200 SeaWolves alumni have reached MLB, including Justin Verlander, Curtis Granderson, Tarik Skubal, Riley Greene, Eugenio Suarez, and Nick Castellanos.

The New Era 59FIFTY on-field navy cap features a fierce tiger head with orange, navy, and white accents, angular striping, and piercing yellow eyes. The jersey includes a navy torso with tiger print gusset, logo patches on each arm, a full chest Flagship City wordmark, and Detroit Tigers-style rear numbering. Apparel is available now at the UPMC Park Team Store. Caps are available for pre-order with delivery expected around April 1.

The Flagship City Kitties identity was designed by Dan Simon of Studio Simon (Louisville, KY), a leader in sports branding that has worked with over 100 teams and created identities for two Super Bowls and nine Baseball Winter Meetings.

For more information about the Flagship City Kitties and to purchase single-game tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/erie/fans/flagship-city-kitties. SeaWolves 2026 Opening Night is Friday, April 3 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) at 6:05 p.m. Upper Box and Lower Box seat tickets for most games go on sale Thursday, February 19 at 10 a.m. at SeaWolves.com. Tickets for select games in the Club by Synchrony will go on sale in March. UPMC Park Ticket Office hours begin March 16 (Mon-Fri: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; game days: 10 a.m. until 15 minutes post-game). For ticket packages and hospitality, contact the SeaWolves at 814-456-1300 or seawolves@seawolves.com.







