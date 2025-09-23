Minor League Baseball Announces Double-A All-Star Teams and Award Winners

Published on September 23, 2025 under Eastern League (EL) News Release







Minor League Baseball (MiLB) today announced the league awards and All-Star teams for the three leagues that make up the Double-A classification in Major League Baseball's player development system.

EASTERN LEAGUE

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)

First Base Ryan Clifford Binghamton New York (NL) .243/.355/.493, .848, 24 HR, 75 RBI

Second Base Max Anderson Erie Detroit .306/.358/.499, .857, 14 HR, 65 RBI

Shortstop Aidan Miller Reading Philadelphia .259/.382/.427, .809, 13 HR, 41 RBI, 52 SB

Third Base Carlos Mendoza Erie Detroit .279/.401/.382, .783, 5 HR, 31 RBI

Catcher Rafael Flores* Somerset New York (AL) .287/.346/.496, .842, 15 HR, 56 RBI

Outfield Felix Reyes Reading Philadelphia .335/.365/.572, .937, 15 HR, 65 RBI

Outfield Phillip Glasser Harrisburg Washington .293/.379/.391, .770, 6 HR, 41 RBI, 30 SB

Outfield Hendry Mendez** Reading Philadelphia .290/.374/.434, .808, 8 HR, 46 RBI

Designated Hitter Cooper Ingle Akron Cleveland .273/.391/.441, .832, 9 HR, 49 RBI

Utility Jett Williams Binghamton New York (NL) .281/.390/.477, .867, 10 HR, 37 RBI, 32 SB

Pitchers Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (G, W/L, ERA, SO, SO/9, AVG)

Starting Pitcher Jonah Tong Binghamton New York (NL) 20, 8-5, 1.59, 162, 14.29, .143

Starting Pitcher Jack Wenninger Binghamton New York (NL) 26, 12-6, 2.92, 147, 9.75, .225

Starting Pitcher Connelly Early Portland Boston 15, 7-2, 2.51, 96, 12.06, .202

Starting Pitcher Joander Suarez Binghamton New York (NL) 20, 5-2, 3.05, 84, 9.15, .214

Reliever Wilkin Ramos Altoona Pittsburgh 35, 3-2, 1.45, 53, 9.60, .161

Reliever Douglas Orellana Binghamton New York (NL) 25, 2-0, 1.64, 46, 12.55, .158

*- was traded to Pittsburgh on July 31, 2025, in exchange for right-hander David Bednar.

**- was traded to Minnesota on July 31, 2025, in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader.

Manager of the Year Reid Brignac Binghamton New York (NL) 90-46, 2nd-best record in MiLB in 2025

Most Valuable Player Felix Reyes Reading Philadelphia .335/.365/.572, .937, 15 HR, 65 RBI

Pitcher of the Year Jonah Tong Binghamton New York (NL) 20, 8-5, 1.59, 162, 14.29, .143

Top MLB Prospect Jett Williams Binghamton New York (NL) .281/.390/.477, .867, 10 HR, 37 RBI, 32 SB

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)

First Base Luke Adams Biloxi Milwaukee .232/.409/.450, .859, 11 HR, 38 RBI

Second Base Pedro Ramirez Knoxville Chicago (NL) .280/.346/.386, .732, 8 HR, 73 RBI, 28 SB

Shortstop Denzer Guzman Rocket City Los Angeles (AL) .242/.334/.415, .749, 11 HR, 53 RBI

Third Base Sal Stewart Chattanooga Cincinnati .306/.377/.473, .850, 10 HR, 44 RBI

Catcher Tatem Levins Montgomery Tampa Bay .244/.405/.383, .788, 7 HR, 54 RBI

Outfield Héctor Rodriguez Chattanooga Cincinnati .298/.357/.481, .838, 12 HR, 45 RBI

Outfield Kemp Alderman Pensacola Miami .282/.337/.447, .784, 15 HR, 53 RBI, 20 SB

Outfield Homer Bush Jr. Montgomery Tampa Bay .301/.375/.360, .735, 0 HR, 45 RBI, 57 SB

Designated Hitter Brock Wilken Biloxi Milwaukee .226/.387/.489, .876, 18 HR, 46 RBI

Utility BJ Murray Jr. Knoxville Chicago (NL) .242/.363/.418, .781, 20 HR, 89 RBI, 20 SB

Pitchers Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (G, W/L, ERA, SO, SO/9, AVG)

Starting Pitcher Ty Johnson Montgomery Tampa Bay 26, 7-6, 2.61, 149, 12.15, .174

Starting Pitcher Ian Mejia Columbus Atlanta 24, 12-2, 2.62, 106, 7.49, .214

Starting Pitcher Shane Murphy Birmingham Chicago (AL) 20, 9-4, 1.38, 82, 6.67, .198

Starting Pitcher Brody Hopkins Montgomery Tampa Bay 25, 5-7, 2.72, 141, 10.94, .204

Reliever Trevor Kuncl Chattanooga Cincinnati 47, 4-0, 2.34, 51, 9.18, .206, 20 SV

Reliever Zach Franklin Birmingham Chicago (AL) 35, 3-0, 1.71, 60, 12.86, .162, 10 SV

Manager of the Year Joe Ayrault Biloxi Milwaukee 74-64, First half South Division champions

Most Valuable Player Sal Stewart Chattanooga Cincinnati .306/.377/.473, .850, 10 HR, 44 RBI

Pitcher of the Year Ty Johnson Montgomery Tampa Bay 26, 7-6, 2.61, 149, 12.15, .174

Top MLB Prospect Sal Stewart Chattanooga Cincinnati .306/.377/.473, .850, 10 HR, 44 RBI

TEXAS LEAGUE

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/OPS, HR, RBI)

First Base Abimelec Ortiz Frisco Texas .247/.343/.444, .787, 16 HR, 56 RBI

Second Base Tommy Troy Amarillo Arizona .286/.382/.461, .843, 12 HR, 47 RBI, 21 SB

Shortstop JJ Wetherholt Springfield St. Louis .300/.425/.466, .891, 7 HR, 34 RBI

Third Base LuJames Groover Amarillo Arizona .309/.399/.434, .833, 12 HR, 56 RBI

Catcher Carter Jensen NW Arkansas Kansas City .292/.360/.420, .780,6 HR, 37 RBI

Outfield Victor Labrada Arkansas Seattle .295/.407/.427, .834, 6 HR, 27 RBI, 30 SB

Outfield Kala'i Rosario Wichita Minnesota .256/.358/.487, .845, 25 HR, 83 RBI, 32 SB

Outfield Joshua Baez Springfield St. Louis .271/.374/.509, .883, 16 HR, 55 RBI, 34 SB

Designated Hitter Kyler Fedko Wichita Minnesota .253/.375/.494, .869, 20 HR, 58 RBI, 26 SB

Utility Kaelen Culpepper Wichita Minnesota .285/.367/.460, .827, 11 HR, 30 RBI

Pitchers Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (G, W/L, ERA, SO, SO/9, AVG)

Starting Pitcher Ixan Henderson Springfield St. Louis 25, 9-7, 2.59, 134, 9.14, .210

Starting Pitcher Mitch Bratt^ Frisco/Amarillo Texas/Arizona 24, 7-4, 3.38, 148, 10.89, .255

Starting Pitcher Brycen Mautz Springfield St. Louis 25, 8-3, 2.98, 134, 10.52, .219

Starting Pitcher Henry Baez^^ San Ant./Midland San Diego/Athletics 23, 5-3, 2.39, 100, 8.26, .203

Reliever Alimber Santa Corpus Christi Houston 31, 3-1. 1.26, 63, 9.95, .176

Reliever Pierson Ohl Wichita Minnesota 13, 4-1, 2.08, 46, 10.62, .231

^- was traded to the Diamondbacks on July 31, 2025, in exchange for right-hander Merrill Kelly.

^^- was traded to the Athletics on July 31, 2025, in exchange for right-hander Mason Miller.

Manager of the Year Patrick Anderson Springfield St. Louis 88-50, best record in league by 12 games

Most Valuable Player JJ Wetherholt Springfield St. Louis .300/.425/.466, .891, 7 HR, 34 RBI

Pitcher of the Year Ixan Henderson Springfield St. Louis 25, 9-7, 2.59, 134, 9.14, .210

Top MLB Prospect Sebastian Walcott Frisco Texas .255/.355/.386, .741, 13 HR, 59 RBI, 32 SB







