Sea Dogs' Tickets Go on Sale on Saturday

Published on October 28, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - Single-game tickets for the 2026 Portland Sea Dogs' season will go on sale on Saturday, November 1st at 9:00 AM at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field. Phone and online sales will open at 10:00 AM.

In addition to the tickets going on sale, the Sea Dogs will be hosting a Yard Sale at the ballpark starting at 9:00 AM. Fans can get great deals on leftover promotional items, autographed memorabilia, merchandise, signage, and much more.

Every fan who purchases a ticket at the ballpark on November 1st will receive a 20% discount in the Souvenir Store, good on Saturday (not valid on Yard Sale items). Additionally, fans who purchase tickets at the ballpark will be entered into a drawing to win two "Banana Ball" tickets for when the Texas Tailgaters and Loco Beach Coconuts play at Delta Dental Park in July.

Coffee and donuts will also be provided to fans on Saturday.

The Sea Dogs' home opener is slated for Tuesday, April 7th at 4:00 PM against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays) at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field in Portland.

The Sea Dogs will have ten postgame fireworks shows in 2026 on May 22nd, June 2nd, June 6th, June 18th, July 3rd, July 4th, July 17th, August 1st, August 14th, and August 22nd. Fireworks games on June 18th, July 3rd, July 4th, and July 17th will start at 6:20 PM; all others will begin at 6:00 PM.

The Sea Dogs will play as four of their popular alternate identities in 2026. The Maine Candlepins return for their second season on June 5th. While the team will take the field as the Maine Red Snappers on July 2nd, Maine Bean Suppahs on July 18th, and the Maine Whoopie Pies on August 1st.

The Sea Dogs will host three Bark in the Park games in 2026 on April 25th, May 6th, and September 9th.

The fan favorite Fan Appreciation Game with the corn and the old-time uniforms will take place on Saturday, September 12th.

Additional promotions for the 2026 season will be announced later.

Sea Dogs' ticket prices start at $12 for adults and $9 for kids/ seniors.

In addition to single-game tickets, the Sea Dogs offer a variety of five-, ten-, and 20-game ticket packages, as well as full-season tickets. Season tickets start at $414 and are currently available.

The 2026 season will be the Sea Dogs' 33rd season in Portland and 24th as an affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.







