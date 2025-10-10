Banana Ball Is Coming to Portland

Portland, Maine - Banana Ball is coming to Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field in 2026! The global phenomenon, made famous by the Savannah Bananas, will stop in Portland for two games on Friday, July 24th and Saturday, July 25th.

As revealed Thursday night during the 2026 Banana Ball City Selection Show, which aired on ESPN2, Portland, Maine has been selected as a tour stop for the brand-new Banana Ball Championship League (BBCL). Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field will host official league games featuring the Texas Tailgaters against the Loco Beach Coconuts.

Fans must enter the ticket lottery at bananaball.com/tickets by October 31, 2025, for a chance to purchase tickets. Tickets will go on sale approximately two months prior to the scheduled event dates for those selected in the ticket lottery. Individual ticket sales for the games are being handled exclusively by Fans First Entertainment, the company that manages the Savannah Bananas and BBCL member teams. Standard tickets start at $35.

There will be an exclusive presale opportunity for Sea Dog Season Members who have renewed their memberships or purchased new ones for the 2026 season. If you are a member who has not yet renewed your ticket package for 2026, contact your ticket representative.

Banana Ball has taken the sports world by storm, drawing millions of fans with its non-stop action, viral moments and unique rules - including a two-hour time limit, no bunting and fans catching foul balls for outs. The 2026 BBCL season will feature six teams playing 60 games across the country, all leading to a can't-miss championship series in October. With dancing players, surprise guests and one-of-a-kind in-game antics, Banana Ball delivers an entertainment experience unlike anything else in sports.

Portland previously hosted Banana Ball in 2023 when the Savannah Bananas faced the Party Animals for two games at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field.







