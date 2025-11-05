Fightin Phils Announce Home Game Times for 2026

Published on November 5, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, are excited to unveil their home game times, as well as road trip dates and opponents for the 2026 season.

Reading opens its home schedule on Tuesday, April 7, at 6:45 p.m. against the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. Weekday games in April and May are slated to being at 6:45 p.m. In June, July and through August 14, week night games will begin at 7 p.m. Exceptions will be Education Day games on Tuesday, May 5 (11 a.m.), Tuesday, May 26 (12 p.m.) and Wednesday, May 27 (11 a.m.). The annual Camp Kid Game will be on Tuesday, July 28 at 12 p.m. and the Morning Game is slated for Tuesday, August 25 at 11 a.m. More details on the Education Games, Camp Game and Morning Game will be announced at a later date.

Saturday games are slated to being at 6:45 p.m. this season, with the exception of Saturday, April 11 and Saturday, April 25, which will both begin at 5:15 p.m. Most Sunday games will again start at 5:15 p.m., aside from Sunday, April 12 and Sunday, April 26, which will begin at 3:15 p.m.; as well as Sunday, September 13, which is set for a 1:15 p.m. first pitch.

Reading will begin the season on the road at the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, on Thursday, April 2; and the series will run through Saturday, April 4. The Fightin Phils road schedule concludes from Tuesday, September 1, through Sunday, September 6, at the Hartford Yard Goats. The R-Phils remaining road tripes in 2026 will take them to: Somerset, New Hampshire, Portland, Binghamton, Altoona, Harrisburg and Richmond.

At home, the Fightin Phils will play host to: Hartford, New Hampshire, Somerset, Harrisburg, Portland, Altoona, Binghamton, Chesapeake and Erie. The 2026 schedule with first pitch times for road games will be released at a later date. Additionally, the 2026 Fightin Phils promotional schedule will be announced closer to the season.

While individual game tickets go on sale at a later date, fans can secure their seats for the 2026 season with season tickets or a mini plan; as well as booking a group outings for next year. More information can be found at rphils.com, by calling 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from November 5, 2025

Fightin Phils Announce Home Game Times for 2026 - Reading Fightin Phils

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.