Fightin Phils Unveil

November 21, 2025

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, are proud to unveil their brand-new "Baseballtown Connect" Uniforms, which will debut on the field during the 2026 season. The Fightin Phils refer to the Reading, Pennsylvania, area as "Baseballtown" in honor of the region's robust baseball history.

The jerseys feature a powder blue base with a red and white trim on the middle piping, along with the sleeve band. On the front of the jerseys, it reads "Baseballtown" in red text, with white trim around the edges. The uniforms are paired with white pants and a red belt.

In addition, the hats have a powder blue base and red brim. The facing of the hat is a baseball with "Town" Written in navy blue script between the red stitching of the baseball.

As the Fightin Phils celebrate their 60th season of affiliation with the Phillies in 2026, the unveiling of the Baseballtown Connect jerseys and campaign contributes to the celebration of the legacy of baseball in Reading. The area surrounding America's Classic Ballpark has been coined as "Baseballtown" and the new uniforms will celebrate baseball in the surrounding areas all throughout Berks County.

The jerseys will also continue on the legacy built by Baseballtown Charities, which was established in 2002 to help bring baseball to those who otherwise wouldn't have been able to play. That was expanded in 2016 with the formation of the Baseballtown Charities Dream League, which creates a welcoming environment to play baseball for those with physical and developmental disabilities.

Reading will wear their Baseballtown Connect Uniforms on nine Fridays throughout the 2026 season: Apr. 10, Apr. 24, May 8, May 29, Jun. 12, Jun. 19, Jul. 17, Jul. 31 and Aug. 14. More promotions surrounding the Baseballtown Connect brand and uniforms will be announced at a later date.

Baseballtown Connect merchandise, including jerseys, hats and more, is available now at the Alarm Tech R-Phils Team Store. The store is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium and 24/7 online at rphils.com/shop.

The Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium to open the 2026 season on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, against the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are now available. For more information, and to purchase, go to rphils.com, call 610-370-BALL or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







