Binghamton Falls to Portland in Tight Battle on Thursday

Published on September 11, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (42-24, 87-46) fell to the Portland Sea Dogs, 8-7, in a tight battle on Thursday at Mirabito Stadium.

The game was tied heading into the ninth inning for the third-straight game to open this series. Right-hander Carlos Guzman (4-5) came in out of the bullpen for the ninth for Binghamton and issued a leadoff go-ahead home run to shortstop Franklin Arias that put Portland ahead 8-7.

In the bottom of the ninth, designated hitter JT Schwartz was hit by a pitch from right-hander Yovanny Cruz and tempers flared. Schwartz was ejected and replaced by Chris Suero. The Ponies did not score and the game ended.

Binghamton grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first inning against right-handed starter Blake Wehunt. The frame was highlighted by first baseman Nick Lorusso's RBI double and right fielder Omar De Los Santos' two-run single.

Portland (30-35, 64-68) responded with five runs in the top of the second against right-handed starter Brendan Girton. The inning was highlighted by right fielder Juan Chacon's RBI catcher's interference, left fielder Justin Riemer's RBI walk, third baseman Ahbram Liendo's two-run single, and second baseman Marvin Alcantara's RBI single.

Binghamton responded with a run in the second inning against right-hander Danny Kirwin. Left fielder A.J. Ewing hit a triple and scored on center fielder Nick Morabito's RBI groundout that cut Binghamton's deficit to 5-4.

Portland extended its lead in the top of the fourth on Arias' sacrifice fly that made it 6-4.

Binghamton tied the game with runs in the sixth and seventh innings. Second baseman Jefrey De Los Santos hit an RBI single in the sixth and Lorusso hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh that made it 6-6.

Both teams scored in the eighth inning. Tyler Miller hit a pinch-hit sacrifice fly for Portland and Binghamton tied the game in the bottom of the frame on Omar De Los Santos' RBI triple.

Arias' ninth-inning home run was the difference. Binghamton leads the series 2-1.

The Rumble Ponies continue their final series of the regular season against the Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston Red Sox) on Friday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Omar De Los Santos went 3-for-4 with three runs batted in, which marked his first three-hit game and first three-RBI game at Double-A...De Los Santos extended his on-base streak to eight games...Lorusso went 2-for-4 with two runs batted in, which marked his 23rd multi-hit game and 17th multi-RBI game...Ewing went 2-for-4 with two runs, which marked his 14th multi-hit game...Schwartz extended his on-base streak to 10 games...Shortstop Wyatt Young drew a walk in the first inning and extended his on-base streak to 10 games.







