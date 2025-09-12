Three Ducks Homers Fall Short in 5-3 Loss in Harrisburg

Akron left fielder Joe Lampe, third baseman Alex Mooney, and center fielder Jake Fox each hit solo home runs, but the Harrisburg Senators snapped the RubberDucks' four-game winning streak with a 5-3 victory in the third game of a six-game series at FNB Field Thursday night.

Turning Point

With Akron leading, 2-0, in the bottom of the third inning, center fielder Johnathon Thomas reached on a fielder's choice and was at first base with two outs against right-hander Trent Denholm. Thomas stole second base on scored on shortstop Seaver King's single to center field. Designated hitter Branden Boissiere then hit a go-ahead, two-run home run to right-center field for a 3-2 lead - the first for Harrisburg in the series.

Mound Presence

Denholm worked a scoreless fourth but allowed four straight hits in the fifth, leading to two more Harrisburg runs. He worked five innings for a fifth straight start, allowing five earned runs on nine hits with three strikeouts. Left-hander Steven Pérez struck out five batters around a hit and a walk in two scoreless innings. Right-hander Hunter Stanley worked around a hit in a scoreless eighth in his first appearance of his third season for Akron and first since July 12, 2024.

Duck Tales

Lampe led off the second inning against right-hander Hyun-il Choi with his career-high 10th home run of the season to right field. Mooney later hit a two-out solo home run to left field, giving him an RBI in five straight games, for a 2-0 lead. Akron was held without another run until Fox homered - his first since May 14 at Chesapeake - with one out in the ninth inning off right-hander Junior Santos.

Notebook

Mooney, shortstop Angel Genao, and catcher Cameron Barstad each extended five-game hitting streaks...Designated hitter Ralphy Velazquez extended a four-game hitting streak and is has a .343 batting average in 25 Double-A games...Pérez has three straight scoreless outings, spanning 5 2/3 innings... Akron leads the season series with Harrisburg, 8-7... Game Time: 2:28...Attendance: 2,349.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Harrisburg at 7 p.m. Friday at FNB Field. Akron right-hander Khal Stephen (0-1, 8.59 ERA) is scheduled to face Senators left-hander Jackson Kent (2-2, 6.00 ERA). The game broadcast is on 99.7 Canton's New Country, the 99.7 Canton iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Sports Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







