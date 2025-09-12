New Hampshire Rallies for Third Win in a Row

Published on September 11, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (24-41, 53-81) won their third game this week over the Chesapeake Baysox (28-38, 59-74) on Thursday night at Delta Dental Stadium, 6-4. Trailing in the seventh, the Fisher Cats rallied for four runs in the bottom of the inning as right fielder Je'Von Ward and second baseman Eddinson Paulino each knocked run-scoring hits to help New Hampshire win its third consecutive game.

Making his home debut, Gage Stanifer (TOR No. 6, MLB Pipeline) allowed two runs in the top of the first inning and settled in after that. Stanifer finished with two runs on three hits with four walks and four strikeouts. Righty Geison Urbaez (W, 2-3) came up big with three innings of scoreless relief. Yondrei Rojas pitched a scoreless top of the eighth inning before left-hander Kai Peterson gave up one run and recorded two outs in the top of the ninth. Righty Nate Garkow (S, 1) entered with the tying run on first base and picked of a strikeout for his first save of the year with New Hampshire.

Chesapeake's Luis De León worked five innings and allowed two runs on five hits while fanning eight and walking three. The Fisher Cats tagged reliever Peter Van Loon (L, 3-4) for four runs on four hits in 1-2/3 innings pitched.

Tonight's top takeaways:

DH Charles McAdoo posts 23rd multi-hit game

OF Jace Bohrofen drives in a run, goes 2-for-5

OF Je'Von Ward knocks go-ahead, two-run single in the seventh

RHP Nate Garkow records first save of the year

Fisher Cats win third consecutive game, eighth in a row over Chesapeake

The Baysox jumped out in front on designated hitter Austin Overn's lead-off homer in the top of the first inning. Third baseman Max Wagner then knocked a single to put Chesapeake in front, 2-0.

The Fisher Cats responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the first inning after designated hitter Charles McAdoo opened the frame with a single. First baseman Damiano Palmegiani then cracked a double to plate McAdoo and made it a 2-1 game.

Both teams exchanged a run in the fifth inning as first baseman Ethan Anderson brought in Overn with a sacrifice fly to extend Chesapeake's lead to 3-1.

New Hampshire cut into Chesapeake's deficit when catcher Nico Deschamps and center fielder Jace Bohrofen singled in the bottom of the fifth to draw within one, 3-2.

Trailing into the bottom of the seventh, McAdoo walked and Bohrofen followed with a double to set up Ward's two-out, two-run single to right field to give New Hampshire a 4-3 lead, their first of the game. A balk by Chesapeake's Van Loon put two runners in scoring position for Paulino to plate Ward on a single, making it 5-3. The Fisher Cats' final run came in to score on another balk by Van Loon as New Hampshire erupted for four two-out runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to take a 6-3 lead.

Chesapeake scored a run and put the tying run on first base with two outs before New Hampshire's Garkow slammed the door with a strikeout to lock up the Fisher Cats' 6-4 win.

The series continues with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch at Delta Dental Stadium on Friday night. Alex Amalfi (5-8, 4.63 ERA) makes his 11th start for New Hampshire this season. Making his return to Manchester, Juaron Watts-Brown (3-4, 3.80 ERA) gets the start for Chesapeake. Watts-Brown made 11 starts for the Fisher Cats before he was traded to the Orioles with cash for reliever Seranthony Dominguez on July 29.

Fans can grab an island-themed t-shirt at Margaritaville Night on Friday, September 12. For the final time this year, the Buffalo Tenders take the field on Saturday, September 13. New Hampshire and Chesapeake wrap up the season with Fan Appreciation Day on Sunday, September 14.

Fans can purchase 2025 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from September 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.