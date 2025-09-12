Velasquez Delivers Walk-Off Win for Squirrels

Published on September 11, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels rallied from a three-run deficit to beat the Hartford Yard Goats, 6-5, on Thursday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (54-78-1, 33-32 second half) picked up their second consecutive one-run win over the Yard Goats (68-66, 32-33).

Tied, 5-5, in the bottom of the ninth, Hartford reliever Austin Smith (Loss, 1-3) walked Justin Wishkoski to lead off the inning. Aeverson Arteaga grounded into a force out, replacing Wishkoski at first.

Diego Velasquez followed with a double to the right-field corner, scoring Arteaga from first to win the game.

The Flying Squirrels trailed by three runs heading into the bottom of the sixth inning until Carter Howell closed the score to 5-3 with a solo home run, his seventh of the season.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Flying Squirrels loaded the bases with two outs. Victor Bericoto hit a groundball that was misplayed by Yard Goats shortstop Dyan Jorge, bringing in two runs to tie the score, 5-5.

Will Bednar (Win, 2-2) worked through the final two innings and struck out all six batters he faced. Since August 1, he has posted a 2.60 ERA (5 ER/17.1 IP) with 32 strikeouts.

Hartford took a 1-0 lead in the second. Jose Cordova reached on an error to lead off the inning. After an infield hit an a walk to load the bases, Nic Kent was hit by a pitch to bring in the game's first run against Richmond starter Jack Choate.

In the bottom of the second, Turner Hill led off with an infield hit and later scored on a fielder's choice groundout by Scott Bandura, who later scored on a two-out single by Wishkoski to give Richmond a 2-1 lead.

The Yard Goats scored four in the third to take a 5-2 lead. Cole Carrigg led off with a single and was picked off trying to steal second, but second baseman Nate Furman was charged with an error after he dropped the throw. Carrigg scored on a single by Braylen Wimmer to tie the score, 2-2.

After back-to-back two-out walks, Manuel Mercedes entered and hit Julio Carreras with a pitch to bring in the go-ahead run. Nic Kent followed with a two-run single to open a 5-2 Hartford lead.

Choate allowed five runs, all unearned, and tied his season high with four walks.

Ian Villers threw 2.1 scoreless innings out of the Richmond bullpen, allowing one hit.

Velasquez went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a walk. With his 70th walk of the year, which is the second-most in a season in franchise history, he now trails Reading's Aidan Miller by three for the league lead. Miller was been promoted to Triple-A by the Phillies.

The series continues on Friday night. Left-hander Joe Whitman (4-11, 5.63) will start for Richmond opposed by Hartford right-hander Jack Mahoney (3-9, 5.99). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond.

