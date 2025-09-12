Arias's Ninth-Inning Blast Lifts Sea Dogs over Rumble Ponies 8-7

Published on September 11, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton, N.Y. - The Portland Sea Dogs (64-68, 30-35) bested the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (87-46, 42-24) 8-7 on Thursday evening at Mirabito Stadium. The win snaps the Sea Dogs five game losing skid.

With the game tied 7-7 heading to the top of the ninth inning, Portland broke through courtesy of a go-ahead solo home run by Franklin Arias (2) to give the Sea Dogs a 8-7 lead.

The game was tied at 6-6 heading into the eighth inning when Portland put another run on the board. Karson Simas and Juan Chacon lined consecutive singles to start the inning. Following a double steal, Tyler Miller hit a sacrifice fly to score Simas and give the Sea Dogs a 7-6 lead.

The Rumble Ponies retaliated in the bottom of the eighth. Wyatt Young reached on a fielding error and then scored on a game-tying RBI triple from Omar De Los Santos.

Binghamton started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Nick Morabito drew a walk and then stole second base. JT Schwartz followed with a single to move Morabito to third. The next batter Nick Lorusso doubled home Morabito to give the Rumble Ponies a 1-0 advantage. After Wyatt Young drew a walk, O.De Los Santos hit a two-run single which increased Binghamton's lead to 3-0.

Portland took the lead in the top of the second. Drew Ehrhard drew a leadoff walk and then advanced to second on a single from Caden Rose. Simas drew a walk to load the bases. Chacon reached on catcher's interference which scored Ehrhard to make the game 3-1. In the ensuing at-bat, Justin Riemer drew a walk to score Rose to cut the deficit 3-2. The next batter Ahbram Liendo cracked a two-run single to give the Sea Dogs a 4-3 lead. A batter later Marvin Alcantara raked an RBI single which plated Riemer to make the score 5-3.

The Rumble Ponies struck back in the bottom of the second. A.J. Ewing ripped a triple and then scored on an ensuing groundout to make the game 5-4.

The Sea Dogs added one run in the top of the fourth. Liendo lined a single and then moved to second on a balk. After Liendo swiped third, Franklin Arias hit a sacrifice fly which scored Liendo and increased Portland's lead to 6-4.

Binghamton responded in the bottom of the sixth. O.De Los Santos singled and then advanced to third on a caught stealing attempt coupled with a throwing error. The next batter Jefry De Los Santos lined an RBI single to cut the deficit to 6-5.

The Rumble Ponies tied the game up in the bottom of the seventh. Ewing singled and then moved to third on a single coupled with an error from Morabito. After Schwartz reached on a walk, Lorusso hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 6-6.

RHP Reidis Sena (5-2, 3.46 ERA) earned the win tossing 2.0 innings of two-run ball (one earned) while giving up three hits and striking out three. RHP Carlos Guzman (4-5, 3.10 ERA) was given the loss pitching 1.0 innings allowing one run (earned) on one hit while walking one and striking out three. RHP Yovanny Cruz (S,6) received the save, hurling 1.0 inning of shutout ball.

The Sea Dogs will continue their road trip series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies tomorrow, Friday September 12 at 7:05 PM. Portland will hand the ball to RHP Caleb Bolden (3-6, 5.94 ERA). Binghamton will start RHP R.J. Gordon (6-1, 3.54 ERA) on the mound.







