Reading Shut out by Somerset in Game Three

Published on September 11, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (28-38; 53-80) were shut out by the Somerset Patriots (37-29; 72-63) in a 4-0 loss on Thursday night. The Patriots now lead the series 2-1 going into the back half of the games for the series.

Somerset struck first in the top of the first with an RBI double from Tyler Hardman. George Lombard Jr. and Dylan Jasso occupied first and second after both walking and Lombard Jr. was able to run in the score. Jasso was following close behind but was thrown out at home as Leandro Pineda got the ball to Aroon Escobar who ultimately got it to Caleb Ricketts to make the play at home, keeping the score to one run.

The Patriots tacked onto their lead in the top of the third as Jake Gatewood and Brendan Jones both singled during their time at the plate. Jones stole second and Gatewood scored on an RBI single from Lombard Jr. Jace Avina walked and the bases were quickly loaded with no outs on the board for Somerset. Dylan Jasso grounded into a double play but Jones was still able to score, putting the Patriots up 3-0 going into the bottom of the third.

An RBI double from Manuel Palencia gave the Patriots a 4-0 lead in the top of the sixth. The RBI scored Jackson Castillo who reached on a fielding error by Aroon Escobar and then advanced to second on a balk by John McMillon who took over for Reading on the plate this inning.

No further runs were scored for the remainder of the game and the Patriots took game three in a 4-0 win. Alex Binelas and Caleb Ricketts accounted for the two hits of the night, both with a single. Cristhian Tortosa pitched a scoreless inning in his Reading debut, striking out two. Tommy McCollum closed out the night on the mound with a scoreless inning of his own with one strikeout.

Jean Cabrera (6-9) took the loss after allowing three earned runs on seven hits over five innings of work. Carlos Lagrange (W, 7-6) earned the win after going six shutout innings with only one hit allowed.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Friday at 6:45 p.m. against the Somerset Patriots. RHP Griff McGarry will start for Reading, and he will go opposite LHP Brock Selvidge for Somerset. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:30 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

