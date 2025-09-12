Perachi Spins Six Strong in 3-1 Defeat

Published on September 11, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

ERIE, Pa. - Working behind starter Wilber Dotel, lefty Dominic Perachi fired six innings of one-run relief in a 6-1 loss to the Erie SeaWolves. The Curve remain one win shy of officially clinching the Second Half Championship over Erie with three games remaining in the regular season.

Erie scored twice in the third inning against Dotel and Perachi. John Peck singled home a run and after Dotel was lifted Kevin McGonigle added a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0. Dotel was limited to 40 pitches in his final tune-up ahead of the postseason. His 131 total strikeouts this season rank 4th in franchise history in a single season, just behind Rudy Owens' 2010 season in which he struck out 132.

The 'Wolves added an insurance run in the fifth inning on a double from Thayron Liranzo against Perachi. The 24-year-old left-hander Perachi scattered four hits and three walks over his six innings, earning three strikeouts.

Termarr Johnson recorded his 32nd multi-hit game of the season in the loss. Johnson finished the game 2-for-3 with a single in the fourth and a double in the eighth. Konnor Griffin also recorded two hits for Altoona with a pair of singles. Griffin has hits in 15-of-18 games at the Double-A level. Duce Gourson drew two walks and doubled in his first three plate appearances.

Altoona continues their six-game series with the SeaWolves on Friday night at 6:05 p.m. at UPMC Park. RHP Antwone Kelly takes the ball for Altoona, with RHP Max Alba slated to start for the SeaWolves.

Altoona continues their six-game series with the SeaWolves on Friday night at 6:05 p.m. at UPMC Park. RHP Antwone Kelly takes the ball for Altoona, with RHP Max Alba slated to start for the SeaWolves.







