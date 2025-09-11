September 11, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Sea Dogs walked-off by Rumble Ponies in 11 inning thriller on Wednesday The Portland Sea Dogs (63-68, 29-35) fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in walk-off fashion (87-45, 42-23) 6-5 in 11 innings on Wednesday evening at Mirabito Stadium. Trailing the Sea Dogs 5-4 in the bottom of the 11th, the Rumble Ponies tied the game up. With Chris Suero starting the inning at second base, JT Schwartz drew a leadoff walk. The next batter Nick Lorusso hit a sacrifice fly to score the tying run. Then William Lugo flew out which brought home Schwartz for the winning run 6-5. The score was tied at 4-4 entering the top of the 11th when Portland drove home the winning run. Juan Chacon started the inning on second base. In the ensuing at-bat, Karson Simas cracked an RBI single to plate Chacon and give the Sea Dogs a 5-4 lead. Trailing Portland 4-3, Binghamton tied the game in the bottom of the tenth. Omar De Los Santos started the inning on second base for the Rumble Ponies. A groundout moved him to third. The next batter Nick Morabito lined an RBI single that scored De Los Santos to tie the game at 4-4. With the game tied at 3-3 in the top of the 10th inning, the Sea Dogs offense broke through. Justin Riemer started the inning at second base as the extra-innings runner. With one out, a wild pitch moved him to third. The next batter Franklin Arias drove home Riemer with an RBI single to give the Sea Dogs a 4-3 advantage.

NOW YOU SIMAS ME...NOW YOU DON'T Sea Dogs utility man Karson Simas went 2-5 with two RBI in last night's walk off loss to the Rumble Ponies. Since August 18, Simas is hitting .250 (13-for-52) with a double, a home run, and nine RBI in 13 games.

IT'S MILLER TIME!!! Sea Dogs infielder Tyler Miller jacked his eighth home run of the season in last night's loss to Binghamton. Since August 15, Miller is slashing .319 (15-for-47) with four doubles, a triple, two home runs, and five RBI over the 13 game stretch. Miller has been a thorn in the Ponies side this season. Miller is currently batting .300 with a triple, two home runs, and three RBI when facing Binghamton this season.

HE IS NUMBER ONE FOR A REASON Sea Dogs infielder Franklin Arias is currently ranked as the No.1 overall prospect in the Red Sox farm system and rightfully so. Since his promotion to Double-A last Tuesday, Arias is slashing .267 (8-for-30) with two doubles, a home run, and five RBI.

WHAT A DEBUT FOR DEAN Sea Dogs left-hander Noah Dean made his Double-A Debut last night hurling 2.2 innings of shutout ball while surrendering a hit, a walk, and a strikeout. Dean posted a 2-6 record to go along with a 5.68 ERA over 15 starts (22 appearances) and racked up 81 strikeouts for High-A Greenville this year.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY September 11, 2005 - The Sea Dogs clinched their third Northern Division Title with a 9-2 victory over the Trenton Thunder at Hadlock Field. Portland received multi-hit games from the first seven hitters in the lineup and smacked four home runs and 15 hits off five Thunder pitchers.

ON THE MOUND RHP Blake Wehunt makes his 16th start of the season sporting a 2-8 record with a 5.34 ERA. Wehunt last appeared on September 5 vs Erie when he tossed 0.2 innings of seven-run ball (all earned), giving up five hits, two walks, and tallied no strikeouts.







