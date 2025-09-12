Baysox Drop Fourth Straight on Thursday Night

MANCHESTER, NH - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped their fourth straight in a 6-4 loss to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, on Thursday night from Delta Dental Stadium.

Chesapeake (28-38, 59-74) opened the scoring on an Austin Overn leadoff homer against New Hampshire starter Gage Stanifer. It's the 13th homer of the season for the Orioles No. 30 prospect and his fifth at Double-A. It's also the third leadoff homer hit by the Baysox this season and first since July 2 at Richmond.

The Baysox doubled their lead five batters later on a Max Wagner RBI single to go ahead 2-0.

After New Hampshire (24-41, 53-81) scored a run in the bottom of the first, Ethan Anderson pushed the lead back to two with a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Baysox starter Luis De León pitched five innings and allowed two runs on five hits and three walks with eight strikeouts in a no-decision. The Orioles No. 21 prospect has now fanned eight batters in each of his last six starts. De León finishes his first stint at Double-A with 24 strikeouts in 16 innings pitched and a 1.69 ERA.

With the Baysox holding a 3-2 lead entering the seventh, New Hampshire scored four runs against Peter Van Loon (L, 3-4) to take a 6-3 lead. A two-out, two-run single from Je'Von Ward put the Fisher Cats ahead before an RBI single from Eddinson Paulino and a balk made it a three-run New Hampshire lead.

Geison Urbaez threw three innings of one-run ball in relief with three strikeouts to earn the win (W, 2-3).

In the ninth, Chesapeake scored a run on another sacrifice fly from Anderson. With the tying runs on second and first and two out, Griff O'Ferrall struck out against Nate Garkow (S, 1) to end the game.

The Fisher Cats have now won eight in a row against the Baysox.

Chesapeake continues its final series of the regular season against New Hampshire tomorrow night. RHP Juaron Watts-Brown (3-4, 3.80) will get the start for the Baysox against RHP Alex Amalfi (5-8, 4.63) for New Hampshire. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from Delta Dental Stadium.

