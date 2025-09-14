Money Masterful But Baysox Fall on Walk-Off Hit

MANCHESTER, NH - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, by a final score of 2-1 on Saturday night from Delta Dental Stadium.

Starting right-hander Blake Money pitched seven shutout innings, allowed four hits and no walks with a career-high 10 strikeouts in a no-decision. It's Money's first seven scoreless inning start of his career. He's the first Baysox player to record a seven scoreless inning start with at least 10 strikeouts since Cade Povich against Richmond on June 15, 2023.

Chesapeake (28-40, 59-76) went ahead 1-0 in the third on a throwing error from New Hampshire starter Fernando Perez. With Carter Young at first, Aron Estrada dribbled a ball back to Perez and he threw ball into right field which allowed Young to score from first.

Perez finished the night with five innings thrown and seven strikeouts.

Yondrei Rojas (W, 1-0) pitched two perfect innings of relief in the eighth and ninth to keep it a one-run game.

Carter Rustad (L, 0-3) pitched a scoreless eighth and was summoned for the ninth but gave up a pair of one-out singles to Damiano Palmegiani and Je'Von Ward.

Micah Ashman struck out Peyton Williams for the second out of the ninth but walked Cade Doughty to load the bases. A wild pitch brought home Palmegiani from third to tie the game at one before Eddinson Paulino grounded an RBI single to left to win the game for New Hampshire (26-41, 55-81).

The Fisher Cats have now won 10 in a row against the Baysox.

Chesapeake concludes the regular season against New Hampshire tomorrow afternoon. RHP Zach Fruit (1-5, 7.01) will get the start for the Baysox against RHP Grant Rogers (7-9, 4.13) for New Hampshire. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. from Delta Dental Stadium.

