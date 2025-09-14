Baysox Defeated by Fisher Cats in Season Finale

MANCHESTER, NH - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped the regular season finale to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, by a final score of 7-3 on Sunday afternoon from Delta Dental Stadium.

Chesapeake (28-41, 59-77) started the scoring in the third with two runs across against New Hampshire starter Grant Rogers (W, 8-9). Carter Young delivered an RBI single to right before Aron Estrada lifted a sacrifice fly to left to make it 2-0 Baysox.

New Hampshire (27-41, 56-81) scored five runs in the fourth against Alex Pham (L, 2-3). Je'Von Ward grounded an RBI single to center before Peyton Williams doubled in a run to tie the game at two. J.R. Freethy launched a three-run homer to right to put the Fisher Cats ahead 5-2.

Rogers pitched six innings, allowed two runs on six hits and one walk with five strikeouts to earn the win.

In a bullpen game for the Baysox, starter Ryan Long pitched a scoreless first inning. Dylan Heid pitched two scoreless frames, Gerald Ogando pitched a scoreless fifth, Carter Baumler pitched a scoreless sixth and Daniel Lloyd pitched a scoreless seventh.

The Baysox inched closer on a two-out RBI single from Estrada in the seventh. The 20-year-old recorded his first three-hit game at Double-A after going 3-for-3 with a double.

Ryan McCarty hit a two-run homer in the eighth to extend New Hampshire's lead to four.

Chesapeake ends the 2025 regular season with an overall record of 59-77 and a second half record of 28-41.

