Reading Closes out the 2025 Season with a Win in Final Game against Somerset

Published on September 14, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (30-39; 55-81) end the 2025 season on a high note with a 7-4 win in the series finale against the Somerset Patriots (38-31; 73-65). With the win, the Fightin Phils walked away with a series split for their last one of the season.

The first score of the game came from Somerset in the top of the first as Brendan Jones advanced home on the throw to tag George Lombard Jr. who was attempting to steal second. Jones hit a lead-off double to start the game and made it to third on a single from Lombard Jr. before scoring.

Cade Fergus delivered his 10th home run of the season in the bottom of the third to tie the game up 1-1. With Jose Rodriguez at first after being walked, Alex Binelas hit a two-run home run to put the Fightin Phils in front in the bottom of the fourth.

Braydon Tucker (W, 1-1) had a dominant performance on the mound to help Reading keep Somerset at one run. Tucker only allowed one earned run on two hits over five innings of work. He struck out six batters during his outing, marking the most strikeouts for Tucker since joining Reading in August.

Reading cruised to a six-run lead in the bottom of the fifth with four runs scored on two outs. Dante Nori and Bryson Ware both singled, with Nori advancing to third on Ware's single, and with runners at first and third, Jose Rodriguez delivered an RBI single to score Nori. Alex Binelas walked, loading the bases for the Fightin Phils. Dylan Campbell followed with an RBI single to score Ware, making it 5-1. Erick Brito singled which allowed Rodriguez and Binelas to score. Although Campbell was out at third on the throw to close the inning, the Fightin Phils still walked away up 7-1.

Somerset began chipping away at Reading's lead in the top of the sixth as Cristhian Tortosa took the mound for the Fightin Phils. Jace Avina started with a lead-off double and scored thanks to an RBI single from Jackson Castillo, making it 7-2, with Somerset still trailing. The lead for Reading continued to shrink slightly in the top of the seventh as Diomedes Hernandez delivered a lead-off double of his own then making it to third on a groundout. George Lombard Jr.'s sac fly allowed Hernandez to score, bringing it to 7-3.

The fourth lead-off double of the game for Somerset came from Tyler Hardman in the top of the eighth. Max Burt scored Hardman with his own RBI double, as Somerset was slowly catching back up to Reading, making it 7-4.

Andrew Baker closed out the day on the mound. That would be the final run scored of the game as the Fightin Phils secured the win in their final game of the 2025 season. Dante Nori had a successful day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a run scored. Alex Binelas finished with two RBI, two runs and a home run and Cade Fergus ended the day with a home run. Kyle Carr (L, 0-1) suffered the loss after allowing seven earned runs on eight hits over five innings of work.

