Reading Fightin Phils Announce 2025 Player Awards

Published on September 14, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, announced their end-of-season player awards on Sunday prior to the last game of the 2025 season against the Somerset Patriots.

These awards recognize various members of the 2025 Fightin Phils team for their achievements on and off the field.

Pepsi Stolen Base Leader Award: Aidan Miller

Miller enters the final day of the season with a team-high 52 stolen bases. It is a mark that leads the Eastern League and entire Phillies organization. He is the first Fightin Phil since Anderson Machado (49) in 2003 to lead the Eastern League in stolen bases. He is also just the fifth to lead the league since 1967, when Reading became a Phillies affiliate. Miller is the First Fightin Phil to steal 50-or-more bases in a season sine Jose Leiva in 1987. He is just the eighth Reading payer all time to swipe more than 50 bags in a season. Miller's 52 stolen bases with Reading were a career-high for a season, blowing past his 23 stolen bases between three levels in 2024.

R-Phils Gene Shirk Community Service Award: Tommy McCollum

McCollum has been a staple on and off the field for the Fightin Phils since joining the team during the summer of 2023. McCollum was often working the various camps the R-Phils had to offer aspiring baseball players all summer long. He also was often involved in many other community-bases initiatives with the Fightin Phils. McCollum turned in a strong season on the field, posting a 3.20 ERA over 37 appearances and his contributions off the field went above and beyond as well.

Broadway Charlie Wagner Un-Sung Hero Award: Chuck King

King was a steady piece of the Fightin Phils rotation all season long. After not starting in professional baseball prior to this season, King went on to start 23 games for the R-Phils in 2025. He was amongst the team leaders in wins, starts, innings pitched and strikeouts. Entering the final day of the season, King is 7th in the Eastern League in ERA (4.38), T-7th in wins (8), 10th in strikeouts (105), 7th in innings pitched (123.1), 7th in average against (.283), 7th in WHIP (1.42) and 4th in winning percentage (.571). After graduating from TCU in 2021, King did not pitch professionally until singing with the Phillies in 2024 and he's established himself as a consistent piece of the rotation in 2025.

R-Phils Strikeout Leader Award: Jean Cabrera

Cabrera finished 2025 with a team-high 127 strikeouts over 137.0 innings pitched. His 127 strikeouts were a career-high, surpassing his previous high of 110 in 2024. Cabrera is also 4th in the Eastern League in strikeouts this season. He notably posted a season-high nine strikeouts on July 29 at Hartford over 5.2 innings. Cabrera struck out eight batters twice and posted seven strikeouts or more in six of his outings in 2025.

R-Phils Clutch Player Award: Alex Binelas

Although not joining the Fightin Phils until My 26, Binelas proved to be one of the most clutch hitters on the Fightin Phils this season. Entering play on the final day of the season, Binelas leads the Fightin Phils with a .339 average with runners in scoring position. His .339 average would also be best in the Eastern League with runners in scoring position if he qualified. Binelas is also hitting .500 with the bases loaded, .302 with runners on base and is posting a .345 average with runners in scoring position and two outs.

R-Phils Big Stick Award: Felix Reyes

Entering the final day of the season, Felix Reyes leads the Fightin Phils with 15 home runs on the season. He has set a new career high in home runs for a season in his professional career. Reyes is currently tied for eighth for home runs in the Eastern League and In the Phillies organization, Reyes is tied for fourth.

FirstEnergy R-Phils Pitcher of the Year Award: Jean Cabrera

Cabrera enters the final day of the season leading Fightin Phils pitchers in ERA (3.81), strikeouts (127), games started (26), innings pitched (137.0), average against (.214) and WHIP (1.23). In the Eastern League, Cabrera is 4th in ERA, 4th in strikeouts, T-2nd in games started, 1st in innings pitched, 1st in average against, 5th in WHIP and 6th in winning percentage. This season, Cabrera has posted career highs in starts, innings pitched and strikeouts.

FirstEnergy R-Phils MVP Award: Felix Reyes

Despite not joining the Fightin Phils until Apr. 15, and not becoming an every-day player until the summer, Reyes turned in one of the best seasons by a Fightin Phil in recent history. Reyes either leads or is in second in nearly every major offensive category amongst the Fightin Phils. On the season, Reyes appeared in 95 games entering play on Sunday. He's slashing .335/.365/.572 (.037 OPS), with 62 runs, 34 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 65 RBI. He holds the following Eastern League ranks on the season: 1st AVG (.335), 6th OBP (.365), 1st SLG (.572), 1st OPS (.937), T-2nd hits (123), 1st 2B (34), 1st XBH (53) and 1st in total bases (210). Reyes currently leads the Eastern League and all of Double-A in batting average by 29 points. He also third in all of Minor League Baseball in average as well. Reyes is on track to become the first Fightin Phil since Tagg Bozied in 2010 to win the Eastern League batting title. Just four R-Phils have won the league batting crown since 1967. Reyes also paces the league with 34 doubles and he'll look to become the first Fightin Phil to lead the league in doubles since Darick Hall in 2019. His .335 batting average would be third all-time for Reading single-season average and he would be the 23rd R-Phil all time to have 30-or-more doubles in a season. Reyes has posted career highs in nearly every offensive category this season. He was named the Phillies Minor League Player of the Month for June and the Eastern League Player of the Month for August.

