Curve Close Regular Season with 7-5 Defeat

Published on September 14, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

ERIE, Pa. - The Erie SeaWolves rallied for a 7-5 win over the Curve on Sunday afternoon at UPMC Park. The SeaWolves earned a win in 5-of-6 games played this week, the teams will meet for the Southwest Division series beginning on Tuesday, September 16 at Peoples Natural Gas Field for the best-of-three series.

The Curve built a 5-2 lead after the top of the sixth inning with two runs batted in from Nick Cimillo and two hits from each from Duce Gourson and Konnor Griffin. Javier Rivas and Mitch Jebb added bases loaded hits in the fifth inning to pad the lead, however, Erie rallied for five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and eventually took the lead on a two-run single from Kevin McGonigle.

Erie's bullpen held the Curve without a baserunner over the final three innings in the regular season finale.

Blake Townsend opened the game for Altoona and tossed two innings, allowing just one run a solo homer to McGonigle, and struck out a pair. Khristian Curtis set down all six hitters he faced across two innings of relief in his Double-A debut. Curtis struck out three in the loss for Altoona.

Jaden Woods suffered the loss on the mound, allowing an inherited runner to score and two runs on his own line in the sixth inning. Jack Carey fired a scoreless eighth inning on the mound.

Omar Alfonzo caught two baserunners on the basepaths and drew a walk in a game that his older brother Eliezer started behind the plate for Erie.

Altoona opens the Southwest Division series with Erie at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. RHP Wilber Dotel is slated to start the series opener for the Curve.

