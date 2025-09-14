RubberDucks Lose Season Finale in Harrisburg, 5-4

September 14, 2025

Akron right-hander Yorman Gómez pitched five scoreless innings, but the Harrisburg Senators scored four runs in the eighth inning for a 5-4 victory in the finale of a six-game series and the 2025 season at FNB Field Sunday afternoon.

Turning Point

With Akron leading, 4-1, in the bottom of the eighth inning, right-hander Tyler Thornton walked the first two batters before allowing a two-run triple to first baseman Branden Boissiere. After Thornton struck out third baseman Cayden Wallace, left-hander Steven Pérez entered, and right fielder Sam Brown hit his first pitch down the right-field line for a game-tying double. Former RubberDuck and Senators left fielder Joe Naranjo singled to right field, and designated hitter Caleb Lomavita beat a relay throw to first base on a potential inning-ending double play for an RBI fielder's choice and 5-4 lead.

Mound Presence

Gómez worked around two hits, a walk and a hit batter while striking out four batters in five scoreless innings. Right-hander Zane Morehouse allowed the first tying run in the sixth inning on two hits, including Wallace's RBI single. Right-hander Hunter Stanley pitched a scoreless seventh inning. Thornton recorded one out and was charged three earned runs, while Pérez allowed the game-winning run in two-thirds of an inning.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks broke a scoreless tie against left-hander Alex Clemmey in the third inning, when third baseman Alex Mooney walked and stole second base, and second baseman Christian Knapczyk hit an RBI single to right field for a 1-0 lead. In the seventh against right-hander Jack Sinclair, catcher Jacob Cozart drew a leadoff walk, right fielder Guy Lipscomb singled to left field, and Naranjo's error in left field allowed both to reach scoring position. Center fielder Jake Fox then chopped a two-run double past Boissiere at first base for a 3-1 Akron lead. First baseman Ralphy Velazquez added an RBI single off left-hander Dustin Saenz to make it 4-1.

Notebook

Velazquez ends the season currently leading the Guardians organization with 22 home runs, 85 RBIs, 128 hits, 59 extra-base hits, nine triples, and 239 total bases between High-A Lake County and Double-A Akron, where he hit .330 with a .994 OPS in Eastern League play...With four strikeouts, Gómez leads the Guardians' minor league system with 139 this season and currently leads with 12 overall wins...Shortstop Angel Genao 's seven-game hitting streak ended... Akron split the series, 3-3, and the season series, 9-9, with Harrisburg... Game Time: 2:18...Attendance: 3,584.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks open the 2026 season against the Reading Fightin Phils on Thursday, April 2, at 7 17 Credit Union Park. Information about the RubberDucks and their upcoming season is at akronrubberducks.com.







