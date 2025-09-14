Squirrels Drop Season Finale to Goats in Extras

Published on September 14, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Hartford Yard Goats, 5-2, in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon to close the 2025 season in the final game at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (66-78-1, 35-32) had a four-game win streak snapped by the Yard Goats (69-68, 33-35).

A sellout crowd of 9,810 fans attended the Flying Squirrels' last game at The Diamond, their home since their inaugural season in 2010 and the home of professional baseball in Richmond since 1985. The Flying Squirrels will move to CarMax Park in 2026.

It was the Flying Squirrels' third consecutive sellout and capped a fourth consecutive Double-A attendance title for the team. The Flying Squirrels drew 446,479 fans this year. Their average of 6,768 fans per game was the highest in franchise history and the best in the Eastern League in 20 years.

Hartford broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the 10th inning. Bryant Betancourt hit a two-out, two-strike single against Tyler Vogel (Loss, 1-1) to score placed runner Jared Thomas. After an error, Julio Carreras hit a two-strike double to score two runs and extend the lead to 5-3.

In the bottom of the 10th, Austin Smith (Win, 2-3) worked a lineout double play to open the inning before ending the game with a strikeout.

Hartford took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth with an RBI single by Thomas. It was the only run allowed over 4.2 innings by Richmond starter Ryan Murphy. An error in the seventh scored a second Hartford run.

In the bottom of the seventh, Diego Velasquez brought in a run with a groundout and Nate Furman tied the score, 2-2, with an RBI single.

The Flying Squirrels open the 2026 season on the road in Erie on Friday, April 3. Their home opener at CarMax Park is set for Tuesday, April 7.

Full-Season Memberships for the Flying Squirrels' 2026 season at CarMax Park are on sale now. Information is available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office at The Diamond.







Eastern League Stories from September 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.