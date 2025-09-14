Jones Steals 51st Base in Regular Season Finale Loss to Reading Sunday
The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Reading Fightin Phils in the regular season finale at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, Pa. on Sunday by a score of 7-4.
Somerset scored three unanswered runs from the sixth to eighth innings. Somerset ends its season series against Reading with an 11-7 record. Somerset's 11 wins are the second-most victories against any other team (22 vs. NH). Somerset fell to 50-34 all-time against Reading. With the series tie, Somerset's series record on the season concludes at 7-9-8. Somerset's all-time series record against Reading stands at 9-3-3. The Patriots finish their regular season with a 73-65 overall record and a 38-31 record in the second half. Somerset's 73 wins are the fourth-most victories in a season in Double-A franchise history.
LHP Kyle Carr (5.0 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 3 BB, 4 K) was tabbed with the loss in his third Double-A start. Carr ends the regular season second among all Yankee minor league pitchers in ERA (2.64) and IP (133.0), tied for second in GS (25), third in BA (.199) and WHIP (1.13), tied for fifth in W (8) and seventh in K (117).
LHP Will Brian (1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) pitched a scoreless sixth inning with two strikeouts in his 29th appearance of the season. Brian ends the season with a 2.48 ERA, the lowest among any Patriots reliever with 35.0+ IP.
2B Max Burt (1-for-4, 2B, RBI) smacked an RBI double in the eighth inning. Burt collected his 241st hit as a Patriot, tying him with Elijah Dunham for Somerset's Double-A franchise leader in hits.
LF Jackson Castillo (1-for-3, RBI, BB) legged out an infield single to score Jace Avina in the sixth inning. Castillo ends the season with 55 RBI to establish a career high.
SS George Lombard Jr. (1-for-3, RBI, SF, BB, K) hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning.
Lombard Jr. ends the regular season as the Yankee minor league leader in BB (87). Lombard Jr. also ranks second in R (90), tied for second in 2B (32), fourth in SB (35), tied for fourth in 3B (5), sixth in XBH (46), seventh in H (111) and eighth in OBP (.367) and TB (180).
RF Brendan Jones (2-for-4, R, 2B, BB, 2 SB) tied the team-lead with two hits, including a double in the first inning in which he would score the first run of the game.
Jones finished the regular season with 51 SB, becoming the first Yankee minor leaguer since Anthony Volpe in 2022 (50) to steal 50 or more bases in a single season. Jones ends the season second among Yankee minor leaguers in BB (82) and 3B (8), third in R (89), sixth in H (112) and RBI (69), seventh in TB (181) and eighth in XBH (39).
