Cats, Sox Wrap up 2025 Season in Manchester

Published on September 14, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (26-41, 55-81) and Chesapeake Baysox (28-40, 59-76) wrap up the 2025 campaign with a 1:35 PM EDT first pitch at Delta Dental Stadium. The Fisher Cats are on a five-game winning streak and have won 10 consecutive games against the Baysox, dating back to July 30 in Bowie.

LAST NIGHT

The Fisher Cats trailed 1-0 in the bottom of the ninth inning before pulling off their second walk-off win of the week over the Baysox, 2-1. Damiano Palmegiani opened the frame with a single and came around to score on a wild pitch to tie the game at 1-1. Three pitches later, Eddinson Paulino swatted an opposite-field single to bring in the winning run and walk-off Chesapeake, 2-1.

New Hampshire righty Fernando Perez started and struck out seven over five innings of work. Reliever Yondrei Rojas (W, 1-0) picked up his first Double-A win by firing two scoreless, hitless frames.

Chesapeake starter Blake Money pitched seven scoreless innings and racked up a career high 10 strikeouts. Baysox righty Carter Rustad (L, 0-3) took the loss after 1-1/3 relief frames.

PITCHING MATCHUP

Sunday features a rematch between starters Grant Rogers (7-9, 4.13 ERA) and Zach Fruit from Tuesday night. Rogers allowed two runs on three hits with one walk and four strikeouts in New Hampshire's 3-2 win on Tuesday. It was Rogers' first winning effort since August 16 in Binghamton. The righty out of Groves, Texas, has thrown more innings than any other Fisher Cats pitcher and became the first New Hampshire arm to earn his seventh win on the year. Rogers has logged 104-2/3 innings across 19 Double-A starts this year, with 71 strikeouts to 19 walks. Toronto's 11th round pick in 2023 started the year with High-A Vancouver and went 3-1 with a 1.82 earned run average before being called up to New Hampshire on May 20.

Chesapeake's Zach Fruit (1-5, 7.01 ERA) makes his second start of the week on Sunday afternoon. Fruit took the loss on Tuesday by surrendering three runs on five hits over 4-1/3 innings pitched. Sunday will be Fruit's third outing against New Hampshire after going 3-2/3 in relief against the Fisher Cats on July 30. Baltimore selected Fruit in the ninth round of the 2023 MLB draft and the righty is in his second season of professional baseball. He started his pro career in High-A Aberdeen, where he boasted a 2.90 earned run average in 115 innings from 2024 to the start of the 2025 season. Fruit initially began the year with the Baysox before landing on the seven-day injured list on April 23. He started his rehab assignment with the IronBirds on July 5 before rejoining Chesapeake on July 18.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

September 14 - The Fisher Cats earned Championship series wins on this date in 2004, 2011, and 2018. In 2004, the Fisher Cats won the finals opener in Altoona 5-4. Dominic Rich had two hits, including the game-winning RBI double in the top of the eighth inning. In 2011, New Hampshire drew even at 1-1 with Richmond in Game 2 of the finals with a 7-5 win at Delta Dental Stadium. The Fisher Cats took the lead with three in the second inning and received a strong start from Nestor Molina (5.0 IP - 1 ER- 8 K). In 2018, the Fisher Cats won the third championship in team history with an 8-5 win at Delta Dental Stadium to sweep Akron. Cavan Biggio homered, Jon Berti went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Harold Ramirez also plated two runners.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Fisher Cats open the 2026 campaign in Manchester on April 3 against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. New Hampshire and Binghamton will play a three-game series from April 3 to April 5 before the Fisher Cats take on Portland at Hadlock Field starting on April 7.







Eastern League Stories from September 14, 2025

