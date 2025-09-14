Cats Sweep: New Hampshire Ends 2025 in Emphatic Fashion

Published on September 14, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (27-41, 56-81) ended the 2025 season with their first six-game sweep in franchise history by taking down the Chesapeake Baysox (28-41, 59-77) at Delta Dental Stadium on Sunday afternoon, 7-3. New Hampshire starter Grant Rogers earned his team-best 11th Double-A quality start and eighth win of the year as JR Freethy's first career Double-A hit left the yard to help the Fisher Cats end the season with a sweet tune.

Rogers (W, 8-9) rifled his team-best 11th quality start by allowing two runs on six hits with one walk and five strikeouts. Rogers finishes the year with 150-1/3 innings pitched across High-A and Double-A and led the team with eight wins in 2025. Righty Justin Kelly allowed one run on one hit in one relief frame before lefty Kai Peterson dealt a scoreless top of the eighth. Reliever Nate Garkow closed out the 7-3 win with two strikeouts in a blank top of the ninth inning.

Chesapeake's Ryan Long opened the game with a three-up, three-down bottom of the first inning before Dylan Heid pitched two scoreless innings. Righty Alex Pham took the loss by surrendering five runs on five hits in the bottom of the fourth inning. Gerald Ogando, Carter Baumler and Daniel Lloyd followed by each tossing on scoreless inning of relief. Zane Barnhart gave up two runs on two hits in the bottom of the eighth inning to round out Chesapeake's pitching on Sunday afternoon.

Today's top takeaways:

OF JR Freethy's first career Double-A hit a three-run homer in the fifth

INF Ryan McCarty crushed his fourth homer of the year

RHP Grant Rogers recorded his 11ths Double-A quality start, 12th of the year

Fisher Cats finish the season with the first six-game sweep in franchise history

The Baysox opened the scoring with a two-run top of the second inning. First baseman Ethan Anderson and designated hitter Griff O'Ferrall started the frame with back-to-back singles before third baseman Carter Young singled in Anderson to take a 1-0 lead. Second baseman Aron Estrada followed with a sacrifice fly to left field to make it 2-0.

After a scoreless third inning, the Fisher Cats clawed back with a five-run bottom of the fourth inning. Left fielder Damiano Palemgiani opened the inning by tripling to left field and scoring on a single from designated hitter Je'Von Ward. First baseman Peyton Williams then singled off the right field wall to cash in shortstop Cade Doughty from second to knot the score at 2-2. Playing his third Double-A game, Freethy mashed his first homer to right field, a three-run shot to put New Hampshire in front, 5-2.

Chesapeake tallied one run in the top of the seventh inning to cut New Hampshire's deficit to 5-3. After a two-out double from Williams in the bottom of the eighth, Fisher Cats second baseman Ryan McCarty drilled his fourth homer of the year to left field to finalize the scoring at 7-3.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from September 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.