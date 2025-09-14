SeaWolves Takes Both Halves with Season-Ending Win

Published on September 14, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (39-30, 84-54 overall), finished the regular season with a 7-5 win over Altoona (39-30, 69-68) on Sunday. With the win, Erie won the second half championship in the Eastern League's Southwest Divsion. Erie won both halves for the first time in franchise history.

Altoona jumped out to an early lead in the first against Jaden Hamm. Konnor Griffin had a one-out single. Duce Gourson doubled to send Griffin to third. Nick Cimillo's RBI groundout scored Griffin to make it 1-0.

Erie tied the game nearly instantly when Kevin McGonigle roped a solo homer against Blake Townsend in the bottom of the first. His 12th Double-A homer made it 1-1.

In the third, Griffin hit a leadoff single and scored when Gourson slashed his second double of the game. After a wild pitch advanced Gourson, Cimillo's sacrifice fly made it 3-1.

Hamm lasted four innings, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks without a strikeout.

Erie tallied a run against Joshua Loeschorn, who made his Double-A debut, in the fifth on Carlos Mendoza's RBI single, which cut Altoona's lead to 3-2.

Altoona plated a pair against Eric Silva in the sixth. Termarr Johnson singled and both Esmerlyn Valdez and Tres Gonzalez drew walks to load the bases with one out. Javier Rivas and Mitch Jebb had RBI singles to make it 5-2.

The SeaWolves responded with an outburst in the bottom of the sixth. Josue Briceño singled to lead off the inning against Loeschorn. Jake Holton's fly ball to right was dropped by Valdez for an error, scoring Briceño to make it 5-3. With Holton on third and two out, Eliezer Alfonzo singled to make it 5-4. After a walk to Carlos Mendoza, Seth Stephenson singled home Alfonzo against Jaden Woods to tie the game. John Peck walked to load the bases for McGonigle, who lined a two-run single to left. Erie scored five times in the sixth to take a 7-5 lead.

Silva (W, 2-0) tossed three innings to earn the win over Woods (5-5). Blair Calvo fired two perfect innings to earn his first save.

Erie tied a franchise record (2001) for most wins in a season with their 84th win of the year. With the win, Erie tied Altoona in the Southwest Division's second half standings. Erie won five of six in the season's final series to earn the tiebreaker over Altoona, giving Erie the second half crown. Erie became the third team in Eastern League history, since the adoption of the current postseason format, to win both halves.

Erie faces Altoona in the Eastern League Division Series beginning in Altoona on Tuesday, September 16. Erie hosts games two and three, if necessary, on September 18 and 19. 2025 Eastern League Playoff tickets are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







