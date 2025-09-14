Felix Reyes Wins 2025 Eastern League Batting Title

Published on September 14, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - Reading Fightin Phils infielder/outfielder Felix Reyes has won the 2025 Eastern League batting title, finishing the season with a league-best .335 batting average.

Reyes finished the season 29 points ahead of second place in the Eastern League in batting average, marking the widest margin between first and second in the league since former Fightin Phil Matt Kroon led the league in hitting by 34 points in 2023. His .335 batting average is the highest in the Eastern League since Phillip Evans (Binghamton) and Aneury Tavarez (Portland) both hit .335 in 2016.

The 24-year old also finished the season with the highest batting average across all of Double-A and currently ranks Reyes currently ranks third amongst all full-season Minor Leaguers in batting average, a race that won't be officially finished until next Sunday, Sept. 21, when the Triple-A regular season concludes.

Reyes also paces the Eastern League in slugging percentage (.572), OPS (.937), doubles (34), extra-base hits (53) and total bases (210). He is also amongst the league's top-10 in home runs (T-8th - 15), RBI (T-7th - 65), on-base percentage (6th - .365) and hits (T-2nd - 123). Reyes is the first Fightin Phil since Darick Hall in 2019 to lead the Eastern League in doubles.

He also finished the season ranked highly in the Fightin Phils history book is various offensive categories. Reyes posted the third-highest single-season batting average in R-Phils history and his 34 doubles rank as tied for ninth in a single-season. Amongst all Phillies full-season Minor Leaguers, Reyes is 1st in average (.335), T-4th in home runs (15), fourth in RBI (65), sixth in on-base percentage (.365), first in slugging percentage (.572), first in OPS (.937), fourth in hits (123), first in doubles (34), tied for second in triples (4), first in extra-base hits (53) and first in total bases (210). Reyes' official ranks in the Phillies organization cannot be completed until Triple-A Lehigh Valley's season concludes.

Reyes turned in a career-year with the Fightin Phils. Over 95 games, he slashed .335/.365/.572 (.937 OPS), while adding 62 runs, 34 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 65 RBI and 13 stolen bases. He set career-highs in games played, runs, hits, doubles, triples, home runs, stolen bases, average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS. He posted 37 multi-hit games (39% of games played in), which included 12 three-hit games and one four and five-hit game a piece. Reyes was named Eastern League Player of the Month of August and Phillies Minor League Hitter of the Month for July.

2025 was Reyes' first season in Double-A, as he spent all of 2024 with Jersey Shore (A+), where he hit .243 over 85 games. He split 2023 between Clearwater (A) and Jersey Shore, while spending 2022 with the FCL-Phillies (ROK) and Clearwater. Reyes began his professional career in 2021 with the FCL-Phillies and Clearwater. The Phillies signed Reyes as an International Free Agent in 2020 out of the Dominican Republic.

Reyes was also named the Fightin Phils Team MVP at Sunday's end-of-season award ceremony, capping off a career 2025 campaign for the 24-year old.

The Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, to open up the home schedule against the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are now available. For more information, and to purchase, go to rphils.com, call 610-370-BALL or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Alarm Tech R-Phils Team Store is open 24/7 online at rphils.com/shop.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from September 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.