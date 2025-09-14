September 14, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Sea Dogs blanked by Rumble Ponies 1-0 on Saturday night The Portland Sea Dogs (64-70, 30-37) fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (89-46, 44-24) 1-0 on Saturday evening at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton broke the stalemate in the bottom of the seventh. Jacob Reimer singled and then moved to second on a walk drawn by Chris Suero. During the next at-bat, a wild pitch plated Reimer from third to make the score 1-0. Portland RHP Luis Perales tossed a scoreless first inning in his first appearance since June 2024 after recovering from Tommy John Surgery. RHP TJ Shook (6-2, 2.34 ERA) earned the win tossing 2.0 innings of shutout ball while giving up one hit, a walk, and striking out two. RHP John Holobetz (1-2, 2.39 ERA) was given the loss pitching 6.0 innings allowing one run (earned) on three hits while walking one and striking out a season-high seven. RHP Ryan Lambert (S,6) received the save tossing 1.1 innings of shutout ball while not surrendering a hit and tallying one walk along with four strikeouts. The Sea Dogs will conclude their road trip series and the regular season against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies tomorrow, Sunday September 14 at 1:05 PM. Portland will hand the ball to LHP Dalton Rogers (4-4, 3.63 ERA). Binghamton will start RHP Will Watson (0-2, 7.27 ERA) on the hill.

HOLOGRAPHIC STUFF FROM HOLOBETZ Sea Dogs right-hander John Holobetz recorded a season-high seven strikeouts over 6.0 innings while only surrendering three hits, an earned run, and a walk. It was arguably Holobetz's best appearance since being promoted from High-A Greenville on August 6. His next best performance was on August 26 when he tallied six strikeouts over 6.0 innings of work.

RING AROUND THE ROSARIO Sea Dogs catcher Ronald Rosario posted his 18th multi-hit game going 2-4 in last night's loss. On the season against the Rumble Ponies, Rosario is hitting .245 (12-for-49) with three doubles, five RBI, and two walks. Rosario is currently riding a two-game hitting streak. Now slashing .203 on the season, Rosario has brought the power in the second stanza of the season. Since July 29, the Venezuelan native has smashed seven home runs to bring his grand total up to a team-high 11 homers on the season.

PONY UP Sea Dogs outfielder Juan Chacon turned in a 2-4 performance while scoring a run and recording an incredible outfield assist when he threw a runner out at the plate on a janitor throw from right field on Friday night. Since August 18, Chacon is hitting .281 with five doubles, a triple, and five RBI. Chacon has put up impressive numbers when facing Binghamton, currently slashing .292 (7-for-24) with three doubles, one RBI, and one stolen base. Chacon has ballooned his batting average up to .236 on the season.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY September 14, 2024 - Sea Dogs RHP Isaac Coffey strikes out 10 Rumble Ponies over 5.2 innings and received his team-high 11th win of the season in Portland's 4-2 win over Binghamton at Hadlock Field. Infielder Blaze Jordan went 3-3 with two RBI in the victory. Jhostynxon Garcia also added a triple.

ON THE MOUND LHP Dalton Rogers makes his 15th start of the season sporting a 4-4 record with a 3.63 ERA. Rogers last appeared on September 2 vs Erie when he tossed 5.0 innings of shutout ball, giving up two hits, four walks, and tallied three strikeouts.







