Sea Dogs Drop Season Finale to Rumble Ponies 1-0
Published on September 14, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)
Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Binghamton, N.Y. - The Portland Sea Dogs (64-70, 30-38) fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (90-46, 45-24) 1-0 in the season finale on Sunday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium.
Binghamton put the only run of the day up in the bottom of the first. Consecutive singles by A.J. Ewing and D'Andre Smith started the frame for the Rumble Ponies. Following a walk drawn by Nick Morabito to load the bases, Jacob Reimer grounded into a double play which plated Ewing from third to give the Rumble Ponies a 1-0 lead.
Portland LHP Michael Sansone tossed 3.0 scoreless innings while surrendering one hit and striking out two in his Double-A debut.
RHP Will Watson (2-2, 3.44 ERA) earned the win tossing 5.2 innings of shutout ball while giving up two hits, two walks, and striking out nine. LHP Dalton Rogers (4-5, 3.52 ERA) was given the loss pitching 5.0 innings allowing one run (earned) on four hits while walking two and striking out eight. RHP Carlos Guzman (S,8) got the save tossing 2.0 perfect innings while racking up three strikeouts.
