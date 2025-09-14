Binghamton Tallies 90th Win, Ties Franchise Record with 15th Shutout in Regular-Season Finale

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (45-24, 90-46) defeated the Portland Sea Dogs, 1-0, in the regular-season finale on Sunday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium.

Binghamton recorded its 90th win of the season and became the second team in Minor League Baseball to reach the 90-win mark, joining High-A West Michigan (Detroit Tigers). Binghamton finished the regular season 90-46 (.662) with the best winning percentage in Double-A and the third-best winning percentage in MiLB.

Binghamton, led by pitching coach Dan McKinney, recorded its 15th shutout of the season, which tied its franchise record for shutouts in a single season. Binghamton last recorded 15 shutouts in 2023. The Rumble Ponies recorded three shutouts this series, which were all 1-0 wins for Binghamton.

Right-hander Will Watson (2-2) made the start for Binghamton and earned his second Double-A win. Watson recorded a career-high nine strikeouts over 5.2 scoreless innings, while issuing two hits and two walks. Watson finished the series with 14 strikeouts over 9.2 scoreless frames of two-hit ball over two appearances.

Right-hander Joshua Cornielly recorded three strikeouts over 1.1 innings in relief and allowed one hit. Cornielly stranded the bases loaded in the sixth inning.

Right-hander Carlos Guzman recorded a six-out save with three strikeouts, which marked his eighth save of the season.

Binghamton scored its lone run in the first inning against Portland (30-38, 64-71) starting pitcher lefty Dalton Rogers (4-5). With the bases loaded and no outs, third baseman Jacob Reimer bounced into a double play, which drove in second baseman A.J. Ewing from third. Ewing singled to begin the frame.

The Rumble Ponies open the 2025 Eastern League Postseason with Game 1 of the Northeast Division Series against the Somerset Patriots (Double-A, New York Yankees) on Tuesday at TD Bank Ballpark. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Reimer (1-for-4) extended his hit streak to four games...Designated hitter Chris Suero (1-for-4) extended his hit streak to four games...Center fielder Nick Morabito reached base on a walk in the first inning, which extended his on-base streak to 12 games...Morabito recorded his 49th stolen base and finished tied for the fourth-most stolen bases in a single season in franchise history.







