Space Potatoes Receiving Votes for Minor League Baseball's Best Alternate Identity of 2025

Published on September 17, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, NH - On Tuesday, September 16, Minor League Baseball announced the New Hampshire Space Potatoes as one of seven Minor League teams receiving votes for the award of 2025 Best New Alternate Identity. Fans can vote as many times as they'd like until voting closes at midnight on September 23, and the winner will be announced during the third-annual MiLB Awards Show on MLB Network on September 29 at 9 PM EDT.

Crafted by collaboration of New Hampshire's front office staff, Fisher Cats season ticket holders saw the first look of the Space Potatoes' launch in February of 2025. From the first post in collaboration with Minor League Baseball, Space Potatoes social media engagement and website traffic has rivaled the best amongst all of the new identities in 2025.







