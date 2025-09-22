Al Pedrique Named 2025 Winner of the Phillies John Vukovich Award

Published on September 22, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Monday that Reading Fightin Phils Manager Al Pedrique was named the winner of the 2025 John Vukovich Award.

The John Vukovich Award is presented annually by the Phillies to the instructor in their organization who embodies the characteristics of the award's namesake: loyalty, dedication, competitiveness, knowledge, honesty and a terrific work ethic. The award was established in 2007 after Vukovich passed away in March of that year. Vukovich was the longest-tenured coach in Phillies history, spending 17 years on Philadelphia's coaching staff. He spent 30-of-41 years of his baseball career with the Phillies and played for Reading in 1969.

Pedrique spent 2025 as the Manager for the Fightin Phils, finishing his third season at the helm. The 65-year old holds 173 wins through three seasons, which ranks as ninth out of the 26 managers in R-Phils history. This past season, Pedrique saw 19 players from the Fightin Phils promoted to Lehigh Valley (AAA). Additionally, Otto Kemp ('24) and Mick Abel ('23), who played under Pedrique, made their major league debuts with the Phillies. Robinson Pina ('24) reached the big leagues for the first time this season with Miami and Toronto.

Through three seasons with Reading, 11 players who played under Pedrique went on to play in the big leagues following their time in Reading (Drew Ellis, Johan Rojas, Orion Kerkering, Oliver Dunn, Tyler Phillips, Max Lazar, Seth Johnson, Sam Aldegheri, Kemp, Abel and Pina). Pedrique is the ninth manager in Reading history to manager at least three seasons and 2025 marked the first time in Pedrique's managerial career he was with a singular team for three seasons or more.

The Fightin Phils boasted various accomplishments on the field under Pedrique in 2025:

Felix Reyes finished the season with an Eastern League best .335 batting average. He also paced the league in slugging percentage, OPS, doubles, extra base hits and total bases

Aidan Miller led the league in stolen bases with 52 on the season, marking the first time a R-Phil stole 50-or-more bases in a season since 1987

Reading finished the 2025 season second in the Eastern League in doubles, third in home runs, fourth in stolen bases and third in OPS

The team's 173 stolen bases were the second-most in a single-season in franchise history

Eight members of the 2025 Fightin Phils were selected to participate in the Arizona Fall League: Eiberson Castellano, Jack Dallas, Daniel Harper, Tommy McCollum, Jaydenn Estanista, Aidan Miller, Carson DeMartini and Dante Nori. Additionally, Pedrique's Pitching Coach Riley McCauley was selected to coach in the Arizona Fall League.

Prior to joining the Phillies organization in 2023, Pedrique was apart of the Marlins for two seasons. He spent 2022 as the third base coach for Miami under Don Mattingly. In 2021, Pedrique managed Miami's Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. He guided Jacksonville to a 75-55 record and postseason appearance in his lone season.

Pedrique served as apart of the Athletics' Major League staff from the 2018-20 seasons. He began as the A's first-base coach in 2018 and shifted to third-base coach in his final two seasons with the Athletics.

He enjoyed much of his Minor League managerial success during his tenure with the New York Yankees. Pedrique was with the Yankees from 2013-17 and managed Charleston in 2013, Tampa in 2014, Trenton in 2015 and then Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2016-17. Pedrique posted a .500 or better record in each season as a manager in the Yankees' organization, while additionally winning the Triple-A National Championship in 2016 and falling in the International League finals the following season. Overall, Pedrique posted a 394-309 record over his five seasons with New York.

Prior to his time with the Yankees, Pedrique also made a stop with the Houston Astros. He served as the bench coach and also a special assistant. Most notably, Pedrique played a pivotal role in the Astros' scouting and eventual signing of All-Star Jose Altuve.

Pedrique's lone Major League managerial experience came in 2004 when he was tabbed as the Arizona Diamondbacks Interim Manager following Bob Brenly's firing on July 2 of that season. Pedrique posted a 22-61 record over the rest of the season for Arizona. Pedrique previously spent 2001-03 seasons as a Minor League manager in the Diamondbacks organization.

He spent two seasons as the manager of the Michigan Battle Cats in Astros' organization in 1999 and 2000, posting winning records in both seasons and winning the Midwest League Championship in 2000. Pedrique began his professional managerial career in the Kansas City Royals' organization in 1995. His first managerial job was for the Spokane Indians in 1995 and then he managed the GCL-Royals in 1996 and '97.

Here is a breakdown of Pedrique's Managerial Stops and Records:

1995: Spokane Indians (Kansas City) 36-40

1996: GCL Royals (Kansas City) 30-29

1997: GCL Royals (Kansas City) 36-24

1999: Michigan Battle Cats (Houston) 76-62

2000: Michigan Battle Cats (Houston) 82-56

2001: El Paso Diablos (Arizona) 57-83

2002: Tucson Sidewinders (Arizona) 73-68

2003: Tucson Sidewinders (Arizona) 73-71

2004: Arizona Diamondbacks 22-61

2013: Charleston RiverDogs (New York Yankees) 75-63

2014: Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) 71-68

2015: Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) 71-71

2016: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees) 91-52

2017: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees) 86-55

2021: Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami) 75-55

2023: Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia) 59-77

2024: Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia) 59-78

2025: Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia) 55-81

Overall Record: 1,127-1,094 (.507)

Minor League Record: 1,105-1,033 (.517)

Major League Record: 22-61 (.265)

Prior to beginning his managerial career, Pedrique played professionally from 1978-1994 after signing with the New York Mets at 17-years old in 1978. His playing career included stops within the Mets, Pirates, Tigers, Athletics, Royals and Marlins organization. He made his Major League debut in 1987 with the Mets and spent parts of three seasons with New York, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers in the Major Leagues. Pedrique spent a total of 17 seasons in the Minor Leagues before retiring from playing in 1994.

The Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, to open up the home schedule against the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are now available. For more information, and to purchase, go to rphils.com, call 610-370-BALL or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Alarm Tech R-Phils Team Store is open 24/7 online at rphils.com/shop.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from September 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.