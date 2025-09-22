Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz Named Baseball America's Yankees Minor League Player of the Year

Somerset Patriots pitcher Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz delivers

Bridgewater, New Jersey - Baseball America has named RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz as their New York Yankees Minor League Player of the Year.

Rodriguez-Cruz, the organization's No. 5 prospect according to MLB Pipeline and Baseball America, is 11-8 with a 2.58 ERA and 176 K over 150 IP in 27 games (26 starts) in 2025. He is the active MiLB leader in strikeouts with 176, trailing only Jonah Tong (NYM) on the season.

For Somerset, Rodriguez-Cruz was 5-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 74 K in 61.1 IP in 11 starts. Since he debuted in Double-A on 7/12, Rodriguez-Cruz led all Eastern League pitchers in K (74), IP (61.1) and GS (11). Rodriguez-Cruz was tied for second in W (5), third in WHIP (1.04), fifth in ERA (2.64) and seventh in BA (.198).

Rodriguez-Cruz ranks among Yankees minor league leaders with 176 K (1st), 150 IP (1st), 26 GS (T-1st), a 2.58 ERA (2nd), .192 AVG (2nd), 1.07 WHIP (2nd) and 11 W (T-3rd).

Originally drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 4th round of the 2021 MLB Draft, the Yankees acquired Rodriguez-Cruz and future considerations in a trade with Boston for C Carlos Narvaez.

He has a minor league career 22-19 record, a 2.59 ERA and 371 K over 333.1IP in 75 games (70 starts).

