Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz Named Baseball America's Yankees Minor League Player of the Year
Published on September 22, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
Bridgewater, New Jersey - Baseball America has named RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz as their New York Yankees Minor League Player of the Year.
Rodriguez-Cruz, the organization's No. 5 prospect according to MLB Pipeline and Baseball America, is 11-8 with a 2.58 ERA and 176 K over 150 IP in 27 games (26 starts) in 2025. He is the active MiLB leader in strikeouts with 176, trailing only Jonah Tong (NYM) on the season.
For Somerset, Rodriguez-Cruz was 5-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 74 K in 61.1 IP in 11 starts. Since he debuted in Double-A on 7/12, Rodriguez-Cruz led all Eastern League pitchers in K (74), IP (61.1) and GS (11). Rodriguez-Cruz was tied for second in W (5), third in WHIP (1.04), fifth in ERA (2.64) and seventh in BA (.198).
Rodriguez-Cruz ranks among Yankees minor league leaders with 176 K (1st), 150 IP (1st), 26 GS (T-1st), a 2.58 ERA (2nd), .192 AVG (2nd), 1.07 WHIP (2nd) and 11 W (T-3rd).
Originally drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 4th round of the 2021 MLB Draft, the Yankees acquired Rodriguez-Cruz and future considerations in a trade with Boston for C Carlos Narvaez.
He has a minor league career 22-19 record, a 2.59 ERA and 371 K over 333.1IP in 75 games (70 starts).
Images from this story
|
Somerset Patriots pitcher Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz delivers
Eastern League Stories from September 22, 2025
- Fightin Phils Hosting First Ever Yard Sale and Annual Tent Sale on Saturday, October 4 - Reading Fightin Phils
- Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz Named Baseball America's Yankees Minor League Player of the Year - Somerset Patriots
- Get Ready, Akron the Cosmic Takeover Tour Is Touching Down at 7 17 Credit Union Park in 2026 - Akron RubberDucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Somerset Patriots Stories
- Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz Named Baseball America's Yankees Minor League Player of the Year
- Binghamton Sweeps Eastern League Division Series to End Somerset's Season Thursday
- Binghamton Takes Game 1 of Northeast Division Series in Bridgewater
- Jones Steals 51st Base in Regular Season Finale Loss to Reading Sunday
- Martin and Hardman Go Back-to-Back, ERC Dazzles in Patriots Win over Reading Saturday