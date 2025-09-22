Fightin Phils Hosting First Ever Yard Sale and Annual Tent Sale on Saturday, October 4

Published on September 22, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, are excited to host the first-ever Baseballtown Charities Yard Sale, alongside the Annual Tent Sale, on Saturday, October 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Also happening that day: our Season Ticket Holder Party, set to take place in the Diamond Credit Union Plaza from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Both the Plaza Grill and Yuengling Hometown Tap Room will be open, serving up fan-favorite concessions, beer, and more-one last time in 2025. Plus, enjoy live music while you hang out and celebrate the close of the season.

The Baseballtown Charities Yard Sale kicks off at 10 a.m. and marks its debut this year. A variety of items-including pieces from Ducky Turner's collection-will be available for purchase, with 100% of proceeds benefiting Baseballtown Charities.

Meanwhile, the Tent Sale runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is free and open to all fans. Shoppers can take advantage of 30% off merchandise, game-used memorabilia, signage, and more. The Alarm Tech R-Phils Team Store will also be offering 30% off everything in-store.

The Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, to open up the home schedule against the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are now available. For more information, and to purchase, go to rphils.com, call 610-370-BALL or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Alarm Tech R-Phils Team Store is open 24/7 online at rphils.com/shop.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from September 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.